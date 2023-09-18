CBC Summit addressing banking and compliance challenges for the crypto industry kicks off next week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Shape the future of banking and compliance in the crypto industry alongside executives, compliance officers, government regulators, and the leading companies in the space."

CBC Summit: Crypto Banking & Compliance (PRNewswire)

The much-anticipated CBC Summit, an executive-level event featuring 100+ industry leaders and regulators focused on crypto banking and compliance, is happening this September 28th in Washington, D.C.

The Summit will feature some of the leading companies in the space, including:









Anchorage Digital

BankProv

BankWyse

BitAML

Circle

CipherTrace

Coinbase

Electric Capital

Elliptic

FalconX

Flipside Crypto

Gemini Trust Company

Kraken

Ledger







National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)

Olliv by CoinFlip

Paxos

Perkins Coie

Stripe

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

TBD

U.S. Department of the Treasury, OFAC

U.S. Department of Justice

Washington D.C. Department of Insurance,

Securities and Banking

Wyre

...and more

Panel topics at CBC Summit 2023 include:

CBC Summit will also include significant government regulator attendance with speakers from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), U.S Department of Justice, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Highlighting the importance of industry and government participation, CBC Summit Keynote Speaker Avichal Garg of Electric Capital adds, "Banking and compliance challenges are consistently top of mind for the crypto industry, and I'm glad that CBC Summit is bringing together industry leaders and government regulators to collaborate on a path forward."

Space is limited for this executive-level event. Register now for the inaugural CBC Summit on September 28th, 2023, at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C. ( REGISTER ).

About: The CBC Team created and operates a portfolio of events dedicated to tackling banking & compliance challenges in emerging industries. More information at https://www.cbcsummit.io/

