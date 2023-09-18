MTN awards multi-year IoT connectivity platform contract to Eseye

MTN standardises on Eseye's Integra platform for its next generation global eSIM IoT solution

Enables MTN to sell IoT services (connectivity, IoT bundles, IoT verticals, and value-added services)

JOHANNESBURG and GUILDFORD, England, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN South Africa, the subsidiary of MTN Group, Africa's largest mobile network operator, announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with global IoT connectivity solutions provider Eseye that will see it standardise on a global eSIM and IoT platform solution. MTN South Africa provides voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale and API services to 36.5 million customers. Looking to bolster and enhance existing IoT SIM management capabilities, MTN was looking for a Connectivity Management Platform to complete its customer offering with the management of eSIMs, Global SIMS and have a multi-IMSI capability.

Following a rigorous and thorough tendering process, Eseye's Integra IoT Platform for MNOs was selected to power the next-generation MTN IoT connectivity solution, which will see millions of IoT devices onboarded and connected. Through Eseye, MTN will provide multi-dimensional solutions that go beyond connectivity management to deliver on a range of IoT value added services.

Lawrence Juku, Head of IoT Solutions at MTN Business comments: "Our mission is to be Africa's leading digital platform, unlocking economic growth through financial and digital solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes. We aim to create a marketplace that supports digital economies through affordable, inclusive, simple and comprehensive services. Our strategic partnership with Eseye will enable us to sell diverse IoT services such as connectivity, IoT bundles, and value-added services to help our customers meet their IoT global needs."

Juku continues, "Eseye's deep IoT connectivity platform technical expertise will serve MTN well in the future. Our new IoT Connectivity Management Platform, powered by Eseye, will enable us to meet our aggressive IoT connectivity goals, and deliver differentiated services across different IoT verticals."

The agreement will see Eseye's Integra solution deployed in South Africa, with the aim of expanding the solution to 18 operating companies across Africa. It will allow the different operating companies to evolve and utilise the solution to meet their own requirements and specific market needs. This involves integration with MTN's current infrastructure, utilising Eseye's deep engineering expertise and experience in deploying rapid IoT solutions to meet MTN's global needs, and supporting customers with pan-African IoT deployments.

Moving forward MTN will have the capability to support customers with new IoT device connections, both across Africa and internationally. It will also deliver a future-proofed solution that allows for technology evolution and compliance with new standards and regulations.

Nick Earle, CEO, Eseye comments: "We are proud to be awarded this multi-year agreement with MTN, which is a significant contract for Eseye and demonstrates the calibre of not only our technology, but also our IoT expertise. This contract involves a complex technical process and we have already invested a huge amount of work in the technical project set-up phase, which will be ongoing for the foreseeable months. MTN chose Eseye because it had confidence in our ability to deliver, having done so for other global MNOs, and our technical know-how combined with our hardware, connectivity, software and end-to-end IoT services expertise, which is second to none in the market. We're delighted that MTN, as one of our longest serving partners, has put its trust in Eseye to deliver a new global eSIM and IoT Platform that will help their customers achieve their extended IoT goals. Work is already well underway, and we are excited for what the future holds."

Eseye offers end-to-end IoT connectivity solutions including a unique blend of hardware and solution architecture expertise, device design services, and hardware proof of concepts, combined with its multi-carrier and resilient IoT connectivity capabilities, deployment services, and long-term device design, software, and hardware support services. Additionally, Eseye provides advanced SIM technology, connectivity managed services, as well as specialist IoT routers and software to optimise connectivity for remote devices.

ABOUT ESEYE

As a world leader in IoT connectivity solutions, Eseye applies deep IoT device expertise to help businesses realise lasting value from global projects. We work closely with customers from idea to implementation and beyond, to deliver near-100% connectivity to millions of devices across the world.

We see IoT differently. We always start with the device. Taking this approach, we have delivered successful projects across all industries for global brands such as Shell, Costa, BT, and Amazon.

Our advanced range of IoT connectivity solutions and services has been further strengthened by our acknowledgement as a Visionary in the Gartner® 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services market, Worldwide. Nobody does end-to-end IoT better. Learn more: www.eseye.com

ABOUT MTN

Launched in 1994, the MTN is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code 'MTN'. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa's progress. www.mtn.com

