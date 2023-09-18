"Upgrade Fun Together": Creality Celebrates a Successful 2023 Brand Carnival and Autumn Product Launch in Germany

MUNICH, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a global leader in 3D printing solutions, proudly announces the triumphant conclusion of its 2023 brand carnival and autumn product launch, "Upgrade Fun Together," held at the prestigious Allianz Arena, Germany, the home stadium of FC Bayern Munich on September 14, 2023. This event marked a significant milestone for Creality, showcasing its ongoing commitment to innovation and creativity in the world of 3D printing.

Creality partners, media reps, influencers and users attended (PRNewswire)

A Unique Collaboration at the Heart of the Event

The choice of the Allianz Arena in Germany as the venue for this product launch event was rooted in Creality's licensing cooperation with FC Bayern Munich. This collaboration allowed Creality to implement a co-branded FC Bayern product, which has debuted at the event. Creality is the first Chinese company in the world who has cooperation with both FC Bayern in licensing and FC Bayern Basketball in partnership. As Creality's flagship product, the K1 series, becomes the licensed 3D printer of FC Bayern Munich in Europe, Creality also becomes the official partner of FC Bayern Basketball worldwide. This fusion of sports and innovation created an inspiring backdrop for the event. More details on the collaboration can be found on this page.

The event's theme, "Upgrade Fun Together," perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the day. It wasn't just about unveiling new products; it was about celebrating creativity, collaboration, and inspiration. The event attracted nearly 100 attendees, including Creality partners, media representatives, influencers, and avid users, who engaged in friendly and insightful discussions.

Product Highlights Unveiled

During this much anticipated launch, Creality revealed an array of new products: K1 series (FC Bayern licensed 3D printer product), Ender-3 V3 Series, CR-10 SE, CR-Scan Ferret Pro, Creality BASF ULTRA PLA, Nebula Pad + Nebula Camera, Creality Falcon Pro 10W and Creality Space π Filament Dryer.

K1 Series (FC Bayern licensed 3D printer product)

Creality and FC Bayern Munich share a highly aligned user base, as well as a mutual commitment to innovation and speed. Creality's flagship printer, the K1 series, embodies the essence of this collaboration. Since its launch in April 2023, Creality K1 series has garnered global acclaim for its exceptional features, including a remarkable printing speed of 600mm/s and full-automatic bed leveling.

Ender-3 V3

The Ender-3 V3, the latest addition to Creality's Ender series, boasts a CoreXZ structure, offering swift motion components, precise Z-axis, and dual-axis parallelism. This innovation results in an astonishing print speed of up to 600mm/s. With flagship features like a 4.3-inch capacitive touchscreen and Creality OS, it's an ideal choice for home users and low-cost 3D printing farms.

Ender-3 V3 KE

The Ender-3 V3 KE features Creality OS, simplifying 3D printing with intelligent self-checks and remote printing. Boasting a maximum printing speed of 500mm/s, precision ball linear guides, dual cooling fans, and material flexibility, it offers efficiency and quality. Optional accessories are prepared to enhance its capabilities.

Ender-3 V3 SE

Designed for users of all levels, the Ender-3 V3 SE offers hassle-free 3D printing. With a compact design, dual Z-axis stability, automatic bed leveling, and simplified assembly, it ensures a smooth experience. Equipped with a direct extruder, it handles various materials, making it versatile and affordable at just $199.

CR-10 SE

Targeting advanced users, the CR-10 SE excels in achieving a perfect first layer with CR Touch and pressure sensors. It offers automatic first-layer leveling, high-speed printing, and extensive filament compatibility. With a maximum print speed of 600mm/s and support for high-temperature printing, it's perfect for creative projects.

CR-Scan Ferret Pro

The CR-Scan Ferret Pro is an advanced 3D scanner with high-speed WiFi 6 and single-frame 3D imaging technology, and capable of scanning dark or metallic surfaces without spray. Its advanced optical technology and 2MP color camera capture vibrant 3D models with a scanning accuracy of up to 0.1mm. Equipped with a 3D imaging-specific ASIC chip, it offers a wide capture range for versatile scanning needs.

Creality BASF ULTRA PLA

Creality, in collaboration with BASF, proudly presents Creality BASF ULTRA PLA, a high-speed filament engineered for exceptional flowability and faster printing speeds. This filament delivers smoother 3D printing experiences for users, even at higher speeds, without compromising surface quality.

Nebula Pad + Nebula Camera

Creality also introduces Nebula Pad incorporating HD camera, taking 3D printer performance and intelligent management to new heights. This module enables users to achieve faster and higher-quality prints from anywhere with ease. It supports multi-device collaboration and features a high-definition camera capable of continuous monitoring.

Creality Falcon Pro 10W

A perfect engraver choice for beginners, Creality's Falcon Pro 10W offers straightforward assembly, precise focusing, and the option to work offline. Safety features include limit switches and an emergency stop button. With a built-in camera for remote monitoring and air assist for clean results, it's versatile. Compatible with popular software and file formats, it unlocks limitless creative potential for both Mac and Windows users.

Creality Space π Filament Dryer

The Creality Space π Filament Dryer offers adjustable temperature control, real-time humidity monitoring, and a countdown timer for precise drying. With PTC hot-air heating and support for 11 filament types, it's the ideal storage solution for your 3D printing filaments.

The unveiling of such an impressive lineup of new products showcased Creality's commitment to making 3D printing more accessible while staying at the forefront of the technology.

A Grand Celebration of Creativity

"Upgrade Fun Together" pushed the boundaries of 3D printing with the collaboration between Creality and FC Bayern bringing together creativity, sports, and technology for a brighter future. The event was not only a platform to showcase breakthrough products but also an opportunity for attendees to share their passion and ideas.

A Creality user attending the event expressed his excitement, "As a passionate 3D printing and football enthusiast, I was thrilled to attend this event, which perfectly blended my two passions. The innovative products unveiled, like the Ender-3 V3 Series and the Nebula Pad, left me in awe of how 3D printing is shaping the future."

Looking ahead, Creality's Co-founder Danjun Ao expressed his enthusiasm for continuous innovation and collaboration, "We are dedicated to making 3D printing more accessible and turning ideas into reality through pioneering technologies and ongoing cooperation, which has been epitomized by this event and a host of products we have just presented – including the Licensed Product of FC Bayern. We look forward to continuing this cooperation and offering more possibilities to 3D printing and sports enthusiasts worldwide."

Media Contact: brand@creality.com

(PRNewsfoto/CREALITY) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CREALITY 3D