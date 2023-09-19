The Children's Place Launches the First of its Three-Part Holiday 2023 Campaign by Unveiling "Dad Band," Featuring AJ McLean, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Wanya Morris

Leading Children's Apparel Brand announces the first of its three-part iconic holiday campaign, combining music, family, and fashion to engage its multi-generational customers

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), an omni-channel children's specialty portfolio of brands with an industry-leading digital-first model, is thrilled to kick off its 2023 Holiday campaign, "An Iconic Holiday," a trilogy that connects music, family, and fashion. The campaign is targeted at its current and prospective shopper audiences, with a focus on its largest audience, millennials. The first of its three-part campaign launches in partnership with pop culture icons AJ McLean, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Wanya Morris and their families.

Part one of the trilogy campaign features the beloved 90's icons and their families, spotlighting the special bond and camaraderie found only in music. Now fathers themselves, the 'Dad Band' gives us an inside look at how they celebrate the holidays with their families. Outfitted in The Children's Place's new Holiday collection, a fun video; "An Iconic Holiday: Part 1", kicks off the Holiday season. The collaboration showcases the breadth of The Children's Place assortment, dressing families across the nation for every made-to-match holiday moment, through their colorful and celebratory dressy assortment, their festive graphic tees, and their iconic matching family pajamas.

"This is a first-of-its-kind concept and campaign in the children's retail space," said Maegan Markee, Brand President at The Children's Place. "Music is synonymous with fashion, and we know that what our target customer listens to is just as important as what she dresses herself and her family in for the holidays. We share our customers' love of iconic pop culture, and our partnership with AJ, Lance, Joey, and Wanya, deepens the bond between our shoppers and our brand. This holiday season, we are thrilled to combine the fashion, the value, and the pop culture that we know our shoppers are looking for!"

"It was amazing partnering with The Children's Place on this holiday campaign. The family and I have been fans of the brand for some time, so I was all-in when I heard about their concept and strategy. Fashion and music go hand-in-hand, so I am very excited for our fans to see the campaign and celebrate the season in style with The Children's Place," said AJ McLean.

"Fusing my love of family, fashion and music for this campaign was everything. The Children's Place is such a strong household name, it was incredible working with them, AJ, Joey, and Wanya on this. I'll cherish the relationships I have with the guys on-and-off the stage forever. Plus, it's not often that I get to work with my kids, so being able to spend the day with them matching in The Children's Place's cutest festive fashion was such a treat," said Lance Bass.

"When I got the call from The Children's Place on this opportunity, I knew it would be a hit. All of us guys have evolved from boy band members to dads and our fans have supported us throughout it all. It is truly incredible to be able to show our fans, who are now parents themselves, a side of us that they haven't seen before. Plus, how often do you see four boy band members reunite as the ultimate 'Dad Band', wearing matching pajamas?! It's iconic," said Joey Fatone.

"The holidays are all about spending time with family and friends, while making memories that last a lifetime. Having the opportunity to partner with The Children's Place on this holiday campaign and be with my baby girl, Anela, and the guys, AJ, Lance, and Joey celebrates just that," said Wanya Morris. "I've known these guys for so many years, there is such a strong bond and that's what made the energy on set electric!"

The Children's Place is the go-to holiday destination. Offering over 30 festive matching family collections, The Children's Place 2023 Holiday Dressy Assortment, Festive Graphic Tees and Family Pajama Collection has something for every member of the family, including your pet! Available in newborn sizes to adult XXXL, and made with ultra-soft, quality fabrics, all styles are available at affordable price points, making them the perfect addition to holiday family celebrations and traditions. The new collection is available for purchase on www.childrensplace.com, in The Children's Place stores nationwide and in Canada, and on The Children's Place Amazon storefront at www.Amazon.com/TheChildrensPlace.

For more information about The Children's Place 2023 Holiday Campaign and to shop the brand's Holiday product collection, please visit www.childrensplace.com and follow @ChildrensPlace on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is an omni-channel children's specialty portfolio of brands with an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes four digital storefronts, more than 500 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 16 countries through six international franchise partners. The Children's Place is proud to be a women-led Company, including industry-leading gender diversity in senior management and throughout all levels of its workforce, and of its commitment to sustainable business practices that benefit its customers, associates, investors, suppliers and the communities it serves. The Children's Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality apparel, accessories and footwear predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: "The Children's Place", "Gymboree", "Sugar & Jade", and "PJ Place". For more information, visit: www.childrensplace.com , www.gymboree.com , www.sugarandjade.com and www.pjplace.com , as well as the Company's social media channels on Instagram , Facebook , X, formerly known as Twitter , YouTube and Pinterest .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company's strategic initiatives and results of operations, including adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "plan," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023. Included among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in gauging fashion trends and changing consumer preferences, the risks resulting from the highly competitive nature of the Company's business and its dependence on consumer spending patterns, which may be affected by changes in economic conditions (including inflation), the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business or the economy in general, the risk that the Company's strategic initiatives to increase sales and margin are delayed or do not result in anticipated improvements, the risk of delays, interruptions, disruptions and higher costs in the Company's global supply chain, including resulting from COVID-19 or other disease outbreaks, foreign sources of supply in less developed countries, more politically unstable countries, or countries where vendors fail to comply with industry standards or ethical business practices, including the use of forced, indentured or child labor, the risk that the cost of raw materials or energy prices will increase beyond current expectations or that the Company is unable to offset cost increases through value engineering or price increases, various types of litigation, including class action litigations brought under consumer protection, employment, and privacy and information security laws and regulations, the imposition of regulations affecting the importation of foreign-produced merchandise, including duties and tariffs, and the uncertainty of weather patterns. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

