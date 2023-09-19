Hangzhou: Where Sports and Culture Unite - Highlights from the 19th Asian Games

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China Daily.

Hangzhou, often hailed as one of China's most beautiful cities, is a mesmerizing blend of mountains, waterways, flowers, bridges, and old and new architectural wonders. The city's unique charm will be on full display during the 19th Asian Games, where it seamlessly combined the allure of a Jiangnan water town with the excitement of international sports events.

In this installment of "The 19th Asian Games Surprise", a Japanese Gen Z youth takes us on a journey to capture the essence of Hangzhou during the Asian Games, starting with the emblem of the Games. The emblem beautifully fuses the poetry of Hangzhou and Jiangnan culture, reflecting the region's nature and humanity. It even incorporates the "@" symbol, symbolizing Hangzhou's ambition to be a leading city in digital technology.

Another source of inspiration for the Games' design came from three World Heritage sites in Hangzhou: the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu, West Lake, and the Beijing-Hangzhou Canal, which showcase the city's rich historical and cultural origins. The mascots of the Hangzhou Asian Games, three robots, named Congcong, Lianlian, and Chenchen, were inspired from and represent these heritage sites.

The core graphics of the games, themed "run ze" (benefiting the world in a warm and gentle manner), drew inspiration from a Chinese painting masterpiece, "Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains." This design wonderfully blends the aesthetic elements of the local culture, creating a magnificent atmosphere that embodies both the poetry of the Jiangnan region and the passion for sports.

What makes Hangzhou truly beautiful? It's a combination of culture and natural landscapes. This episode emphasizes that Hangzhou's beauty transcends mere mountains, rivers, and culture; it's an inclusive beauty that embraces various styles. This inclusiveness, artfully showcased during the 19th Asian Games, captures the city's unique essence—a harmonious blend of sports competition and the charm of the Jiangnan region.

SOURCE China Daily