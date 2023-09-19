ION Clean Energy Heads Back to Technology Centre Mongstad

Boulder, Colorado-based ION Clean Energy returns to the world's largest and most advanced carbon capture test facility as it prepares for commercialization of transformational ICE-31 solvent with revolutionary stability.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Clean Energy and Technology Centre Mongstad (TCM) have come to terms on an agreement to bring ION's groundbreaking ICE-31 solvent technology to TCM for further validation of the technology's performance over parametric and steady-state testing that will demonstrate the ION solvent's remarkable stability and prove that there is no significant solvent degradation as the technology is scaled up.

The initiative is part of ION's commercial development program and will take the ICE-31 solvent's Technology Readiness Level (TRL) from TRL 6 to TRL 7 with a successful campaign. Successfully testing ICE-31 at the scale of TCM will decrease the financial risk for ION and its customers because it will prove the technology's performance at a larger scale than prior testing has allowed. Additionally, ION will gather valuable process data and increase its knowledge of how the technology performs in greater detail than previously possible.

"TCM is the world's foremost testing ground for carbon capture technologies and we're excited to return and further prove the transformative performance of ICE-31," said ION Chief Technology Officer, Erik Meuleman, Ph.D. "The team at TCM is world class and the data we derive from this campaign will prove that our technology is as well. We're excited to get back to Norway and continue our efforts to deploy ICE-31 commercially as we all work towards a shared goal of net-zero carbon emissions."

As the world's largest and most flexible carbon capture test center available to the public, TCM has the ability to demonstrate the performance of the most mature amine technologies, further de-risking and optimizing the performance that allows the TRL for a technology to increase.

"We are very excited to see ION coming back to TCM with their ICE-31 solvent. At TCM, we are pleased to be able to contribute with our expertise and more than 10 years of experience with CO 2 capture technology," said TCM Technology Manager, Matthew Campbell.

Both the US Department of Energy (DOE), Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management and The Norwegian Ministry for Petroleum and Energy make great contributions to mitigating climate change and are supportive of ION's technology. The Norwegian Ministry for Petroleum and Energy is also the majority owner of TCM.

ION's test campaign is planned to start in October and last for 4 months.

About ION Clean Energy, Inc.

ION was founded in 2008 in Boulder, Colorado and is a worldwide leader in carbon dioxide capture technologies that reduce overall costs and make CO 2 capture a more viable option for greenhouse gas mitigation. The company is commercializing proprietary liquid absorbent process technology that demonstrates transformational performance and is more effective and cost efficient than current commercial solutions to capture CO 2 emissions from utility and industrial point sources. Most significantly, ION's technology can capture more than 95% of CO 2 emissions with extremely low emissions, unprecedented solvent stability and low energy requirements. ioncleanenergy.com

About Technology Centre Mongstad DA

The main objective of Technology Centre Mongstad DA (TCM) is to test, verify and demonstrate different technologies related to cost-efficient and industrial scale CO2 capture. Moreover, to provide advisory services to carbon capture projects. The goal is to facilitate the advancement of carbon capture technology for mass deployment across industries.

TCM is located at one of Norway's most complex industrial facilities, Mongstad in Vestland county. TCM is owned by the Norwegian State, through Gassnova (73.9%), together with the industrial partners Equinor (8.7%), Shell (8.7%) and TotalEnergies (8.7%). Equinor is the operator of the facility. For more information: www.tcmda.com.

