SonicWall Ushers in a New Era of its SecureFirst Partner Program Celebrating its Esteemed Partners

The enhanced, reimagined partner program is propelled by SonicWall's channel-first, outside-in approach, and emphasizes ease of business for its partners

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced the introduction of its newly enhanced SecureFirst Partner Program to its existing and prospective North American customers, which is a culmination of actively listening to its partner community and implementing requested and recommended changes.

"Our partners are at the heart of every decision we make at SonicWall," said SonicWall President and CEO Bob Vankirk. "We're thrilled to unveil a partner program that caters to our partners' unique needs and aspirations. Our primary goal is to empower our partners and help them thrive and excel in their respective industries and business models. SonicWall's new partner program allows its partners to determine their level of engagement, it allows for competitive pricing regardless of tier, and it helps increase profitability and efficiency to establish an easier way of doing business with us."

SonicWall has made several significant changes recently, including strengthening its executive leadership team, implementing valuable incentives, and now enhancing the global partner program. The new program is designed with MSP and MSSP business models in mind and helping new and existing SonicWall partners to be successful in 2023 and beyond.

"Over the course of the last year, SonicWall has taken proactive steps to incorporate the right programs, product solutions, incentives, education, training, enablement, and more," said Sourcepass Co-Founder and VP of Partnerships Roli Points. "It's amazing to have a security vendor that listens, and the introduction of the new partner program is an indicator that they are willing to make the necessary changes to become the best channel program globally."

Incorporating invaluable feedback from across the partner community, SonicWall's development of the new partner program focuses on key areas that matter most to MSPs and MSSPs. Those include:

Simplifying Business: Partners can get started accessing SonicWall partner benefits without having to dive into training or business planning commitments. Providing a range of flexible options, partners can tailor the collaboration to suit its specific needs and experience the recent enhancements to the partner portal.





Enhanced Flexibility: New procurement options that fit both business and customer needs — whether that's through prepaid subscriptions offered at a discount, or our no-commitment monthly service provider model.





Personalized Dedicated Support: SonicWall knows how important technical support is to our partners and customers. One key aspect of the program is providing direct, immediate access to level 2 or tier 3 agents.





New Tiered Tracks: Tiered tracks will be used to accommodate varying business sizes and objectives. This will include an introduction of two distinct tiered tracks — Velocity and Mastery. Velocity will be offered to partners looking to engage with minimal requirements, while Mastery partners will receive all incentives, resources and benefits.





Unbeatable New Business Investment: Customer acquisition is costly, and SonicWall is prepared to share those costs via aggressive discount levels for any new accounts. These discounts are available for ALL tiers, empowering each of our partners to pursue new business opportunities with a competitive edge.





Exclusive Access to Learning Tools: SonicWall University offers flexible training options designed for professionals on the go. Partners can learn to position, sell and deploy the SonicWall portfolio with product-specific courseware, specializations and industry-recognized certifications.

"These improvements demonstrate SonicWall's commitment to mutual growth and the success of partners with a goal of a long-term, collaborative approach to business," said SonicWall Global Channel Chief Michelle Ragusa-McBain. "Our goal is to empower partners to explore new business opportunities and remain competitive in the market. The enhanced program caters to every stage of partnership from brand-new to established, offering benefits regardless of a partner's business model."

New North American partners will be onboarded directly into the new partner program effective immediately. Existing partners should reach out to their account management team to understand the new changes and select the path that will help grow their business.

For more information and to sign-up, please visit: https://www.sonicwall.com/partners/.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

