SOUNDBOKS BRINGS CONCERT-LEVEL SOUND QUALITY AND VOLUME TO YOUR PARTY WITH THE WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL BLUETOOTH PARTY SPEAKER

The Re-engineered SOUNDBOKS 4 Delivers Enhanced Sound Quality and Extended Battery Life Taking The Consumer Experience To The Next Level

COPENHAGEN, Denmark , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUNDBOKS ®, a leading brand in Bluetooth party speakers, today announced the highly anticipated SOUNDBOKS 4,engineered to outperform and outlast the competition. The SOUNDBOKS 4 delivers unprecedented sound quality at any volume and is paired with industry-leading battery technology, all wrapped in a customizable, durable build with an easy-to-use Scandinavian design.

"We built SOUNDBOKS to amplify every party and the SOUNDBOKS 4 features our best innovations to date," said Jesper Theil Thomsen, SOUNDBOKS co-founder and CEO. "I'm so proud of the entire SOUNDBOKS team for what they have achieved, working alongside our passionate community to develop the SOUNDBOKS 4, the perfect speaker for those who crave powerful, immersive sound that fuels a passion for music and togetherness."

To achieve exceptional sound quality, especially at high volumes, SOUNDBOKS incorporated state-of-the-art components and advanced acoustic engineering techniques. The SOUNDBOKS 4 features three powerful amplifiers that effortlessly drive custom-built speakers, delivering robust sound without compromising clarity or fidelity no matter the volume. The expertly tuned audio profiles ensure a well-balanced sonic experience, from rock solid bass to thrilling highs, allowing every beat and melody to be heard with stunning precision.

The SOUNDBOKS 4 boasts dramatically improved battery performance, providing up to 40 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. This extended battery life paired with SOUNDBOKS' industry-leading swappable battery platform ensures users can keep the music playing for even longer, without worrying about running out of power. Whether it's an all-night dance party, a weekend camping trip, or an outdoor celebration, the SOUNDBOKS 4 provides the reliability and longevity needed to create unforgettable moments.

"Our passionate community of SOUNDBOKS owners are massive contributors to our product innovation," said Christoffer Nyvold, SOUNDBOKS co-founder and chief operating officer. "We asked them what features were most important and over 80% asked for even better sound quality and longer runtimes - so the team doubled-down to drastically improve these features."

SOUNDBOKS was born to withstand the grueling elements of any event, from multi-day outdoor music festivals to the loudest house parties, and this latest version boasts the same unprecedented durability. No more worrying over bumps and spills, the SOUNDBOKS 4 features a lightweight yet durable poplar cabinet, IP65 splash-proof electronics, and shock-absorbing silicon ball corners. Its dent-proof, powder-coated steel grill is now removable in seconds, making customization easier than ever before, including two separate color variations of black on black and black on grey. And for those looking for more immersive sound, the SOUNDBOKS 4 wirelessly pairs with up to four other speakers at ultra-low latency with just the push of a button.

For even more customization options and hands-free control, connect the SOUNDBOKS 4 with the versatile SOUNDBOKS App, available as a free download from any app store. Features include wireless speaker control, built-in sound profiles, customizable EQ settings, instant-pairing, Pro Panel control for instruments, seamless performance upgrades, and more.

Retailing at $999, the SOUNDBOKS 4 Bluetooth party speaker is now available for purchase via the SOUNDBOKS website and select retail partners. For more information about the product and its features, please visit SOUNDBOKS.com or check out a YouTube tech video here.

About SOUNDBOKS

SOUNDBOKS is a leading brand in the Bluetooth party speaker industry, renowned for delivering premium audio experiences in outdoor and social settings through minimalistic, Scandinavian design. With a mission to connect people through the power of sound, SOUNDBOKS has sold over 250,000 Bluetooth speakers to date. The brand continues to empower individuals and communities, enabling them to create unforgettable moments no matter what that party looks like. With an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, SOUNDBOKS continues to redefine the boundaries of portable audio and inspire music lovers around the world.

