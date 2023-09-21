THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA ANNOUNCES 'THE PALEY HONORS: A GALA TRIBUTE TO HASBRO'S CENTENNIAL'

A Once in a Century Celebration Honoring an Iconic Media Institution that Has Entertained the World

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media proudly announces the momentous celebration of Hasbro's centennial year at its upcoming gala, The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Hasbro's Centennial. This prestigious annual event, taking place on Monday, October 23 at 6:30 pm at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, will pay tribute to Hasbro's iconic brand and its enduring impact to the world of entertainment. The Paley Honors Award bestowed to Hasbro in recognition of their creative excellence and groundbreaking achievements will be presented to Chris Cocks, the innovative CEO of Hasbro. The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to Hasbro's Centennial will include cherished video moments chronicling its landmark history and heartfelt tributes from esteemed media figures.

2023 Paley Honors Celebrate Hasbro's Centennial (PRNewswire)

For one hundred years, Hasbro has entertained, educated, and connected generations of fans creating joy and community for people around the world one game, one toy, and one story at a time through a portfolio of cherished cornerstones of popular culture such as MONOPOLY, NERF, PLAY-DOH, POTATO HEAD, and G.I. JOE. Hasbro has taken their beloved games and characters and created some of the biggest blockbuster movie, TV, and gaming properties in history from TRANSFORMERS, CLUE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, to POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG, MY LITTLE PONY and many more. Hasbro's franchises have brought joy and play to generations globally and continue to do so today.

"For this, the first Paley Honors gala tribute in more than three years, we are especially thrilled to celebrate the extraordinary creative and cultural legacy of Hasbro across a century of enduring achievement," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO, The Paley Center for Media. "This very special evening will be a night to remember as we present our highest award, The Paley Honors Award, to Hasbro's CEO, Chris Cocks."

"I'm grateful to the Paley Center for the opportunity to celebrate the people and brands who have contributed to Hasbro's history and brought us to this significant milestone," said Chris Cocks, Hasbro CEO.

Proceeds support the Paley Center's education and preservation initiatives. Individual Paley Honors tickets and tables are available. For additional information about The Paley Honors, please visit paleycenter.org.

