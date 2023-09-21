SOCi Earns New Accolades from Entrepreneur and G2 for Strong Customer Satisfaction and Centricity

SOCi cements leadership in multi-location marketing industry by catapulting local visibility strategies for enterprises

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc., the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises, has secured several accolades illustrating its commitment to customers through its award-winning platform, including being named a Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur for the sixth year in a row and achieving Leader status in 11 G2 Grid® Reports in marketing categories.

Based on a survey of more than 1,000 franchisors, SOCi upheld its ranking in Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Supplier list as a top 3 supplier in the Marketing category, solidifying our commitment to providing a cutting-edge CoMarketing Cloud solution that addresses the unique challenges faced by multi-location franchises.

SOCi was also named a Leader in the following categories in the G2 Fall Report. These reports showcase SOCi's commitment to providing best-in-class service to its customers and developing an easy to use, all-in-one CoMarketing Cloud that intelligently improves brands' performance on digital channels, ultimately helping to increase brands' local online visibility.

"Our relentless commitment to innovation and customer centricity continues to be the driving force behind developing an all-in-one platform that empowers marketers to excel in the digital landscape," said Falk Gottlob, Chief Product Officer at SOCi. "These accolades are a testament to our dedication to providing best-in-class solutions, making it easier for multi-location enterprises to enhance their local online visibility, engage with customers, and drive meaningful business outcomes. We're proud to receive this recognition, and it motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in multi-location marketing."

Comments from recent customer reviews of SOCi on G2:

"I like how modern and easy it is to use. Working for a large corporation it can be hard to find a "one size fits all" product when it comes to effective communication across the entire company. I feel that SOCi for us has been as close as one will get to that "one size fits all" in terms of ease of communication across the company as a whole." -

Digital Marketing Specialist "In my role in digital marketing, SOCi helps me stay organized, easily respond to reviews, create more services for our site teams, and schedule posts in bulk. I have scheduled hundreds of GBP, FB, and IG posts and our account has over 18,000 reviews across all our assets. SOCi makes it possible to respond to all of them efficiently. Being able to store templates, images, use custom tokens within templates, and schedule automated report emails makes my life so much easier!" -

These recent accolades follow several recent product releases and enhancements from SOCi which were built with multi-location marketers in mind, including SOCi Genius Reviews , SOCi Surveys , and SOCi Genius Social | Engagements . With more AI-powered enhancements to the company's foundational products coming in Q4, SOCi Genius will help brands drive customer engagement and increase ROI by generating authentic, localized social posts, consistently optimizing online listings data, automatically updating local product and service landing pages, deploying highly targeted and engaging local ads, and more.

To view SOCi in the Top Franchise Suppliers list, pick up the September/October issue of Entrepreneur magazine or visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-franchise-suppliers-ranking .

To learn more about what our customers have to say about SOCi on G2, visit www.g2.com/products/soci/reviews .

