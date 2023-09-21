Study Published in Nature Reveals Discovery of Unique Vertebral Stem Cells with Potential to Revolutionize Patient Care

Hospital for Special Surgery and Weill Cornell Medicine Research Team Open Up New Avenues of Treatment and Prevention of Spinal Pathologies Including Osteoporosis and Cancer

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking study published in Nature, a collaborative team of researchers from Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and Weill Cornell Medicine have discovered a new stem cell uniquely present in the spine. Vertebral stem cells, distinct from other stem cells in the body, hold the key to understanding a range of conditions affecting the spine – including its higher incidence of cancerous tumor metastases, particularly from breast, prostate, and lung cancers.

For a long time, physicians believed all bones formed in the same way – through a universal process of ossification. However, this study, led by primary investigator Matthew Greenblatt, MD, PhD, associate professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and assistant scientist in the HSS research division, alongside clinical collaborator Sravisht Iyer MD, spine surgeon at HSS, illuminated that certain vertebral skeletal stem cells play a unique and formative role in the development and life cycle of spinal vertebrae. Specifically, the investigators identified a stem cell that is responsible for bone formation in the vertebrae. Their research was made possible by support from a Pershing Square Foundation Cancer Research Prize and a special program established by the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation and Marina Kellen French, Vice President of the Foundation and an HSS trustee, that provides support for clinicians pursuing research as a significant component of their careers.

This significant finding carries profound implications for the field of spine health, including spinal healing, degeneration, treatment approaches, comprehension of degenerative spine disorders – and the potential to lead to breakthroughs in the prevention and treatment of vertebral osteoporosis and cancer metastasis.

"Understanding how vertebrae develop will help us more effectively treat patients, screen them before surgical intervention, and will ultimately lead to more effective preventive care and optimized bone health," said Dr. Iyer. "The identification of this unique stem cell in the spine has the potential to significantly enhance our patients' outcomes in spine fusion surgery–a procedure performed hundreds of thousands of times in the United States each year–because it may allow for us to screen for problems ahead of time," he continued. "The findings may also advance care for people with osteoporosis and, specifically, the 30 to 50 percent of the global population who suffer a vertebral fracture at some point in their lives."

By manipulating bone-like "organoids" made from vertebral stem cells, this study also explored the disparities in metastasis rates between spinal bones and long bones, which include bones of the thigh, leg, arm and forearm. "Traditionally, it was believed that cancer cells were attracted to the spine due to directed blood flow. However, our discovery of this vertebral stem cell provides a likely explanation of why some cancers most often spread to the spine," stated Dr. Greenblatt. "We predict this discovery will lead to the targeting of these cells to disrupt the function and ultimately reduce the spread of cancer to the spine."

The research team for this study included Jun Sun, PhD, first author and a postdoctoral associate at Weill Cornell; Kyle Morse, MD, an orthopedic surgery resident at HSS; and Lingling Hu, PhD, researcher at HSS, and has implications extending far beyond the laboratory and has the potential to impact patient care worldwide. Armed with insights into spine development and evolution, physicians will be able to tailor treatments and surgical intervention with more precision, with hope for improved patient outcomes across the board.

