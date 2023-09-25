Golub Capital Expands Commitment to U.S. Offshore Investors and Latin America with Strategic Hire

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital today announced that Karim Salazar Antoni has joined the Firm as a Director based in Miami. In his new role, he will be dedicated to serving the U.S. offshore market alongside institutional and private wealth investors in Latin America.

"As we continue to expand our U.S. offshore private wealth offering and our investor base, Karim's deep market expertise will further bolster our Latin American presence and help accelerate our reach in this key region," said Craig Benton, Senior Managing Director, Head of the Investor Partners Group at Golub Capital.

Karim brings over 30 years of U.S. offshore and retail investment experience in Latin America, having held previous positions as Director, Offshore Wealth at Lazard Asset Management and Director at BlackRock where he served as Relationship Manager within their Latin America offshore retail team.

"Golub Capital has a leading market reputation and has long been at the forefront of the private credit space in Latin America," added Karim Salazar Antoni, Director, Private Wealth Americas at Golub Capital. "I am thrilled to be part of the next phase of growth for the Firm in Miami as we seek to meet the increasing demand from institutional investors and wealth advisors for premium private credit strategies."

