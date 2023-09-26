BigIron and Sullivan Auctioneers, a BigIron Company, Commissioned To Sell Quality Equipment From Hutson, A Prominent John Deere Dealership

HAMILTON, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigIron, a leading online auction platform for agriculture and construction equipment, and Sullivan Auctioneers – a BigIron Company, have been commissioned to sell high-quality equipment from Hutson, a prominent John Deere dealership with 31 locations across Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, and Michigan. This marks a significant collaboration with several auctions scheduled for the upcoming weeks.

BigIron and Hutson have joined forces to present a series of no reserve auctions that will take place throughout the month of October. These auctions will feature an extensive array of agricultural equipment, including over 100 tractors, 30 combines, 30 corn heads, 30 draper and platform heads, 5 forage harvesters, 15 sprayers, 30 planters, hay equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, compact track loaders, lawn and garden items, attachments, and much more.

The schedule for the no reserve auctions is as follows:

Franklin Langham, BigIron Vice President, Sales, expressed his excitement about the upcoming auctions. He stated, "This represents a unique opportunity for buyers to acquire top-quality agricultural equipment from a trusted name in the industry. With a wide range of equipment available, these auctions will cater to the diverse needs of our customers. We look forward to bringing the farming community together for these exceptional events."

"Effective management of cash flow and inventory is the lifeblood of our business. Partnering with BigIron and Sullivan Auctioneers – a BigIron Company, allows us to right size our inventory while also generating additional cash flow. The combination of those things will ensure our financial stability and fuel growth, while optimized inventory management will keep our operations running smoothly," remarked Josh Waggener, Hutson President & CEO.

Merging the expertise and resources of both organizations to provide a vast selection of well-maintained equipment to buyers across the globe promises to deliver an unparalleled auction experience.

