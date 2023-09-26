Blue Spiral Med Spa Joins Forces with Cosmetic Physician Partners ("CPP") to Elevate Medical Aesthetics

EDINA, Minn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) and Blue Spiral Med Spa are thrilled to announce its strategic partnership, a union poised to revolutionize the medical aesthetics industry. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both organizations, with a shared commitment to excellence and innovation.

Blue Spiral Med Spa's motivation for joining CPP lies in the desire to leverage CPP's extensive knowledge and experience in running and growing a successful medical spa. As industry leaders, Blue Spiral Med Spa aspires to be recognized for its unwavering dedication to patient outcomes and its commitment to providing top-of-the-line modalities to its community.

"We are excited to partner with CPP because it allows us to rapidly implement proven best practices and cutting-edge technologies," said Susan and Ed Pittman, the dynamic duo behind Blue Spiral Med Spa. "This partnership brings a sense of pride and security, knowing that the guidance we receive has been thoroughly tested and is implemented daily by industry leaders."

In its first year of operation, Blue Spiral Med Spa was awarded the prestigious 2023 Community Choice Award in the Medical Spa category. This accolade underscores its commitment to excellence and its dedication to serving the community.

As part of the partnership, Blue Spiral Med Spa is expanding its product lines and plans to offer an enhanced range of procedures to its patients. It also intends to provide more comprehensive consultations to educate its clients further.

Dr. Ed Pittman expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "I am thrilled about the communication and ideas flowing in from my CPP colleagues. The exposure to new technologies and the enhanced creativity through my membership have been invaluable."

Cosmetic Physician Partners and Blue Spiral Med Spa are poised to lead the medical aesthetics industry into a new era of excellence and innovation. This partnership represents a commitment to prioritizing patient outcomes, fostering creativity, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the field of medical aesthetics.

Daniel Schacter, President of Cosmetic Physician Partners, shared his perspective on the partnership: "We are excited to welcome Blue Spiral Med Spa into the CPP family. Together, we will set new standards for excellence in medical aesthetics, providing our patients with unparalleled experiences and results. This partnership reinforces our commitment to building a people-first culture and driving growth for our partners."

For more information about Blue Spiral Med Spa and Cosmetic Physician Partners, please visit www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com.

About Blue Spiral Med Spa

Blue Spiral Med Spa is a renowned provider of medical aesthetic treatments committed to enhancing patient well-being and confidence. With a dedication to excellence and innovation, Blue Spiral Med Spa is at the forefront of the industry.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc.

CPP is building the premier medical aesthetic clinic network in the US for the long-term benefit of all our partners, clients, and employees. CPP's leadership team brings together some of the world's leading clinic operators and medical specialists in the medical aesthetic business.

With a strong belief in building a people-first culture, we have achieved consistent double-digit growth in our clinics for the last decade. Additional information on CPP is available at www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com.

