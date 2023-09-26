Encoda collaborates with Veradigm to bring healthcare reimbursement automation through Veradigm® Practice Management Software

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encoda LLC, a healthcare reimbursement automation leader, announced today its collaboration with Veradigm as a Channel Partner. Encoda will integrate Encoda BackOffice™ and Encoda Maestro Analytics™ with Veradigm's Practice Management software to automate manual processes for medical billers, while providing actionable revenue cycle insight to practice leadership and management teams.

With this collaboration, Veradigm along with the Encoda platform will enable medical billers in physician practices, billing companies, and managed service organizations, to readily identify claims that need attention in a single physician practice or across multiple practices and tax ids, within one work queue. Encoda BackOffice automates manual processes such as physically reviewing claims both pre-and-post adjudication and eliminates the toggling back and forth between systems, reducing keystrokes, and human errors. Encoda BackOffice focuses billing teams on claims that have been rejected and denied, enabling billers to tag, filter, and work claims by rejection or denial type (i.e., coding and eligibility related rejections, coordination of benefits issues, medical record requests, and more).

"Encoda is thrilled to collaborate with Veradigm as a Channel Partner and are excited to integrate our one-of-a-kind workflow tools with Veradigm Practice Management," said Sam Ambrose, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Encoda. Ambrose went on to say "Encoda's advanced workflow tools combined with the Veradigm Practice Management software will deliver great efficiencies and exceptional value to Veradigm clients."

About Encoda, LLC

Encoda is a leader in healthcare reimbursement automation empowering medical business offices and billing companies to cost-effectively collect the most revenue in the shortest time possible. Encoda clients significantly improve their rejection and denial management processes, reduce days in A/R, increase medical reimbursement, and receive an unparalleled level of visibility into their billing cycle via Encoda BackOffice and Maestro Analytics.

To learn more about Encoda BackOffice, and Maestro Analytics please contact us at info@encoda.com, 813.337.0107x3 or visit encoda.com.

