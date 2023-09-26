LyondellBasell Demonstrates Commitment to Sustainability with Launch of +LC (Low Carbon) Solutions

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell today announced the expansion of its sustainable offerings with the launch of its +LC (Low Carbon) solutions, a new range of Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D) chemicals produced under an International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certified mass balance methodology. Sourced from recycled and renewable feedstocks, these +LC solutions are designed to support businesses in meeting their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals while maintaining high-quality applications essential for modern, sustainable living by offering a lower carbon footprint than fossil-based alternatives.

"Sustainability is woven into the fabric of our business strategy," noted Kimberly Foley, executive vice president, I&D and Refining at LyondellBasell. "The +LC solutions mark a critical step for our customers as they increasingly shift towards more ambitious GHG emissions reduction targets and product circularity. These low-carbon solutions will use renewable, bio-based and recycled feedstocks that empower our customers to reduce their Scope 3 GHG emissions. We have applied our long history of innovation, customer-centric approach, and focus on sustainability to engineer a product range that aligns both with our company's and our customers' sustainability ambitions."

Building on a 70-year legacy of innovation and quality in the I&D sector, LyondellBasell enhances its already robust portfolio with the new +LC product range. The products include core I&D offerings such as styrene monomers, ethylene, and propylene oxide (PO), with applications in various sectors, from insulation materials to automotive and consumer goods. This announcement follows the recent startup of LyondellBasell's propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant in Texas, further cementing the company's position as a global leader in the I&D sector with significant annual production capacities. This PO/TBA unit has an annual capacity of 470 thousand metric tons of PO, as well as one million metric tons of TBA and its derivatives.

Every product within the +LC range comes with an ISCC+ mass balance certificate, providing traceability throughout the value chain. The mass balance approach enables renewable and recycled feedstock to be attributed to the final product when these feedstocks are blended with conventional raw materials in the production process. Moreover, Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) data are available for these products, enabling businesses to directly compare the carbon footprints of +LC solutions with traditional fossil-based counterparts. By opting for +LC products, businesses can now seamlessly integrate sustainability into their operations without compromising performance, reflecting a balanced approach to meeting both functional needs and sustainability objectives.

The +LC solutions are currently available in Europe and the Americas, and plans for expansion into Asia are set for early 2024. Offering products based on renewable and recycled feedstocks as substitutes for fossil feedstocks contributes to the preservation of fossil resources and the reduction of GHG emissions from feedstock production.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit https://www.lyondellbasell.com/ or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

