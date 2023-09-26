Skincare Tech Brand AMIRO Spearheads Precision Skincare with the Launch of LumoMax and S2

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMIRO, a leading beauty and skincare tech solution provider, recently held a product launch event, unveiling two innovative products of the year: the AMIRO LumoMax LED light facial beauty device and the AMIRO S2 SEAL skin-tightening device.

AMIRO lumoMax + S2 SEAL (PRNewswire)

The AMIRO LumoMax is considered the most user-friendly LED light facial beauty device on the market. It delivers three times the energy output of comparable devices yet weighs only a third as much. This remarkable performance is made possible by a unique design featuring 21.5-degree star-cone-shaped reflector cups. This design pushes the boundaries of light therapy energy, delivering an impressive energy output of 177 mW/cm2, while maintaining a lightweight design of just 672g. In comparison, other devices typically weigh around 1400g and only provide 70mW/cm2 of energy. The LumoMax also offers post-cosmetic surgery care and includes five daily modes - whitening, soothing, acne-removal, sleep, and privacy. These modes can be easily activated with a single button.

The second product, the AMIRO S2, is the upgraded version of AMIRO's original stamping beauty device. It offers precise anti-aging treatment through a four-color zoning mask, eliminating the need to switch devices or modes. The S2 boasts the highest energy output and the most light-beads among similar products, doubling the effectiveness. According to data from SGS, a globally recognized testing, inspection and certification organization, 30 women who used the product for seven days saw a 17.98% reduction in cheek wrinkles, a 24.22% reduction in eye wrinkles, a 12.91% increase in cheek firmness, and a 9.72% increase in skin elasticity. The S2 also ensures safety with a 0.2mm ultra-thin double NTC sensor, which conducts temperature checks 100 times per second, a 3-second pre-heating technology that intelligently calculates and precisely outputs energy and an axial motion sensor that monitors micrometer-level motion trajectories.

In order to meet more refined user needs, AMIRO has collaborated with experts focusing on facial rejuvenation and sensitive skin repair. Together, they have jointly developed and launched the master version of S2.

These two products reflect AMIRO's commitment to precision skincare. Precision skincare is the cutting-edge application of AMIRO's deep integration of optoelectronic technology and precision science in the skincare field. Firstly, it accurately identifies the biological mechanisms, environmental factors, and signal pathways that cause skin problems, and through human efficacy experiments, it accurately evidences the efficacy of skincare. Then, by matching optoelectronic directional technology, it precisely delivers energy and active ingredients to the deep layers of the skin, improving deep-seated issues such as collagen loss, ligament fascia relaxation, and melanosome secretion.

Neo Wang, the founder and CEO of AMIRO said, "There is no 'master key' for skin problems. Each issue requires a unique solution. Only by understanding the biological mechanisms, environmental factors, and signaling pathways that cause skin problems can we provide direct, fast, effective, and personalized skincare solutions. Precision skincare is the pursuit of enhancing the certainty of efficacy at the smallest unit of the skin."

In addition to the product launch, AMIRO also collaborated with Xinhuanet and iResearch to release the "2023 Precision Skincare Trend Report". The report provides industry evaluation standards from multiple perspectives such as technology, products, certification, and distribution channels. This analysis is crucial for understanding and navigating this sector.

About AMIRO

AMIRO, a beauty and skincare technology brand founded in 2015, has been delivering joy and harmony through its technologically advanced home beauty and personal care electronic products. With over 38 international design awards, AMIRO is your trusted skincare partner that offers portable, short-acting, and long-lasting solutions to improve skincare efficiency.

Upholding the idea of "Revitalize beauty through science", AMIRO's products are designed to be affordable, high-quality, and supported by clinical data. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation and a vision of becoming the world's leading precision skincare group, AMIRO is dedicated to providing skincare solutions that make women of all ages feel confident and beautiful.

(PRNewsfoto/AMIRO) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMIRO