STOPit Solutions Announces STOPit Notify Panic Alert System

Enhanced Solutions Combines 911 Direct Panic Alert with the Acquisition of PunchAlert Technology

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions , a leading provider of innovative safety and wellness solutions for schools, communities, and workplaces, is thrilled to announce the launch of its enhanced Panic Alert System. STOPit Notify will help those community members in a crisis or non-life-threatening situation.

This advanced system, powered by the recent acquisition of PunchAlert , represents a significant advancement in emergency response technology, offering a comprehensive and coordinated approach to ensure the safety and well-being of students, community members, and employees.

STOPit Notify empowers educational institutions and organizations with a cutting-edge emergency alert platform that enables immediate communication, rapid response, and real-time coordination during critical situations. The new features of STOPit Notify provide an even more robust safety solution for school districts, community organizations, and workplaces.

Key Features of STOPit Notify:

Enterprise Emergencies : A comprehensive management system that addresses urgent situations beyond individual classrooms or buildings, enabling a coordinated response across the entire district or organization.

Echo for Indoor Location: Utilizing cutting-edge technology, this feature offers precise indoor location tracking for swift and accurate emergency response within indoor spaces.

Neighbor Notifications : Collaborate with neighboring schools and stakeholders through email and SMS alerts, fostering community support and a unified response.

911+ Concierge : STOPit's Crisis Center monitors emergencies in real-time and engages 911 when necessary, providing invaluable support and guidance for prompt and effective responses.

Alyssa's Law: Meets the requirements of Alyssa's Law , legislation to improve the response time of law enforcement during emergencies in public schools. Meets the requirements of, legislation to improve the response time of law enforcement during emergencies in public schools.

"With the launch of STOPit Notify, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating safer and more secure environments for schools, communities and workplaces," said Parkhill Mays, CEO, STOPit Solutions. "This enhanced Panic Alert System, powered by our recent acquisition of PunchAlert, ensures that schools and organizations have the tools and capabilities to respond swiftly and effectively during emergencies, prioritizing the safety and well-being of everyone involved."

For more information about STOPit Notify and its enhanced features, please visit www.stopitsolutions.com .

About STOPit Solutions:

STOPit Solutions provides mobile, web & phone reporting and emergency management solutions, & crisis management services, to Education, Communities and Workplace organizations throughout the country. We support 8000+ customers and our award-winning technologies have been proven effective in early warning detection for school safety threats, while also aiding at-risk students who may be in personal distress.

