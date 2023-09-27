Aethir Gears Up for Expansion; Enables Cloud Gaming & Publishing Services for Global Customers

Aethir's Decentralized Cloud Infrastructure powers cloud gaming & publishing services for global customers

Announces key leadership appointments: New CTO & CRO join to drive global growth

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethir , a pioneer in Decentralized Cloud Infrastructure (DCI) for Gaming and AI, has opened up cloud gaming and publishing services for global customers. Trusted by AAA Gaming and AI studios, Aethir serves a user base of over 200,000 through apps integrated within its infrastructure.

"Cloud scalability should be treated as a fundamental tenet of infrastructure, rather than a business challenge," said Mark Rydon, Co-Founder and CEO at Aethir.

Aethir Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Innovation and Growth

Aethir has also announced strategic leadership additions to propel global expansion. The company recently onboarded respective cloud and gaming veterans, Kyle Okamoto as CTO and Paul Thind as CRO, solidifying its commitment to innovation and global scale.

With over two decades of experience in leadership positions across Ericsson, Edge Gravity and Verizon Media, Kyle is passionate about scaling businesses to new heights. As Aethir's CTO, he will spearhead technological innovations and strategic initiatives.

For three decades, Paul has been at the forefront of gaming, web3, and entertainment. His prior tenure as CEO of Triggerspot, Inc., a global games consultancy, saw engagements with industry stalwarts such as Zynga , Disney , and 20th Century Fox . As the CRO of Aethir, he will play a pivotal role in driving strategic growth and fostering key partnerships.

The Urgent Need for Cloud Infrastructure Evolution

Conventional cloud infrastructure, although reliable, can be slow and demanding in terms of resources to adapt. The advent of cutting-edge AI applications, such as ChatGPT, which acquired over 100 million users in two months, highlights the pressing need for scalable development in the cloud sector. At the same time, the gaming industry, with billions of users interacting with the cloud on a daily basis, is facing similar scalability and latency issues.

"The future of gaming should be about inclusivity, breaking down barriers, and ensuring that everyone can enjoy high-quality gaming content - no matter their location or hardware constraints," Mark concluded.

Aethir has built a decentralized, scalable, efficient, and cost-effective cloud infrastructure for gaming and AI sectors.

Aethir's Solution

Aethir is at the forefront of cloud computing with its innovative decentralized model. By shedding the burden of traditional overheads, Aethir's system thrives on an efficient expansion approach.

With the deployment of Aethir's node network across over 30 locations, gamers worldwide can access high-quality experiences without the requirement for high-end equipment. Aethir's cloud rendering ensures a latency-free experience for every user and every game across the globe. Moreover, Aethir has released developer SDKs (Software Development Kits) and self-managed node onboarding, which paves the way for developers to reduce expenses and scale quickly, making it easier and more efficient to penetrate the market.

About Aethir

Aethir is building Decentralized Cloud Infrastructure (DCI) for gaming and AI companies. For more information, please visit www.aethir.com .

