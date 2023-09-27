GlassPoint Accelerates Momentum, Adding Industry Veterans and Unveiling Solar Technology Center

Industrial solar thermal leader appoints new chairman and board member, opens solar development headquarters in Stuttgart

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassPoint , the leader in decarbonizing industrial process heat, announced today it has added a slate of seasoned leadership to its board to enable rapid growth for its solar steam solutions. Additionally, the company has opened a technology center in Stuttgart, Germany, a hotbed of solar talent, which is headed by CTO and concentrated solar power luminary Markus Balz. The expanded resources reflect growing momentum for the company as it faces strong global demand from industrial companies seeking solutions to meet net-zero and climate commitments.

Bart Markus is GlassPoint's new chairman, bringing more than 25 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur, technology investor, and chair for a range of clean energy and innovation companies. GlassPoint also added Dr. Andrea Wuttke to the board, who was the managing director of business development and capital markets for Canadian Solar and the CFO of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., where she led the company's public market debut. Andrea brings over 15 years of experience scaling and financing large solar projects around the world.

"I've long been impressed by GlassPoint's ability to deliver the only solar thermal solution for industry proven at scale," said Bark Markus, chairman of the board. "The market for industrial process heat is massive at $444B and we're seeing strong demand around the world as hard-to-abate industries face pressing decarbonization goals and need a reliable, trusted solution. I look forward to working with Rod and his team of seasoned industry leaders to ensure we continue to deliver on this tremendous opportunity."

"GlassPoint continues to deepen our resources with vast expertise across renewables, business strategy and innovation," said Rod MacGregor, CEO and founder of GlassPoint. "Bart and Andrea will play crucial roles as we help industrial businesses realize their ambitious net-zero goals, while our Stuttgart technology center will be essential to continue to attract the best and brightest solar technologists to advance our mission."

Markus and Wuttke join GlassPoint on the heels of several major accomplishments for the company. GlassPoint recently closed an $8M Series A investment led by 300PPM and signed a groundbreaking memorandum of understanding with Ma'aden to develop the world's largest solar process heat plant to help Saudi Arabia meet sustainability goals.

About GlassPoint

GlassPoint is the leader in decarbonizing the $444B industrial process heat market. By focusing on reducing emissions associated with the production of materials essential to the energy transition, GlassPoint is making a substantial impact on combating climate change. The company builds, owns and operates large-scale solar steam facilities to reduce carbon emissions in hard-to-abate industries such as mining and metals, chemicals, construction materials, desalination and more. GlassPoint is the only solution proven at scale to reduce carbon emissions from industrial process heat and has built more than half of the industrial solar steam capacity in the world. Learn more at glasspoint.com.

