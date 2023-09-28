ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY ANNOUNCES FOUNDER MAURY GALLAGHER TO RETURN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Gallagher, renowned for establishing Allegiant as a leader among ultra-low-cost carriers, assumes role after John Redmond resigns

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced today that John Redmond has resigned as chief executive officer and as a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Maurice J. Gallagher, former CEO, current executive chairman and one of the Company's largest stockholders, will resume the CEO role.

"I am grateful to the board for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this incredible organization," said Redmond. "I'm particularly proud of the Sunseeker team we've put in place, and I know they will carry the project over the finish line and establish the hotel as a premier destination in Southwest Florida."

Gallagher, an innovator in the aviation industry, will also maintain his role as chairman of Allegiant's board.

"We have built a management team headed by Greg Anderson, President, and many other talented and dedicated executives that is among the best in the industry," Gallagher said. "This team is well-positioned to lead the Company as we continue to set the standard for the U.S. leisure travel sector."

In addition to Allegiant's air operations, the company has expanded its service lines into other areas of the leisure and hospitality industry, including Sunseeker Resort at Charlotte Harbor, Florida, slated to open in Q4 2023.

"We're excited about completing construction and opening Sunseeker Resort," continued Gallagher. "Industry veteran Micah Richins and his experienced team will continue to lead Sunseeker and we look forward to a successful opening and operation."

Richins has an extensive hospitality background. Before joining Sunseeker, a subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company, Richins operated some of the world's largest and most successful integrated resorts, including MGM Grand, New York-New York and the Luxor. He has managed and overseen every aspect of hotel management, implementing corporate strategies for revenue management, entertainment, and customer service. Richins and his executive team have more than 75 years of experience, combined, in the hospitality industry.

Anderson was appointed president of Allegiant in 2022. Since joining the company in 2010, he has held several leadership roles, including senior vice president – treasury, principal accounting officer, and chief financial officer. Prior to joining Allegiant, he worked in corporate accounting for U.S. Airways.

Gallagher has spent more than four decades developing and building successful airline business models, culminating with Allegiant. When Gallagher took control of Allegiant in 2001, it had one airplane and was just emerging from bankruptcy. Gallagher has grown the Company into one of the most profitable airlines in the world with more than 120 aircraft, operating more than 550 routes across more than 120 cities in the United States.

About Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

