NaaS Wins Bid for Integrated "PV-storage-charging-swapping" Project

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that it has won the bid for Phase I of the Anji Green and Low-carbon Supply Chain Construction Project located at the Anshan Station, with an amount of RMB67.18 million, to provide one-stop PV-storage-charging-swapping solutions, including supply, procurement, installation, and grid connection of charging systems, battery swapping systems, PV systems, and energy storage systems.

The project entails the installation of 430 charging spaces, 37 split charging stacks of 480kW and 30 integrated DC dual-charger charging piles of 360kW. Two heavy truck battery swapping stations will be equipped with 458 chargers specially designed for charging 1,800 heavy trucks and small EVs in Anji County. In addition, the project features 36 integrated energy storage cabinets of 233kWh with a total energy capacity of 8,388kWh and distributed PV systems with a total installed capacity of 4,205.4kW. Upon completion, Anshan Station is expected to generate 4.328 million kWh of electricity annually, saving 1,358.9 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon emissions by about 3,580.5 tons per year.

In addition to providing comprehensive "PV-storage-charging-swapping" solutions during the construction phase, NaaS is developing an integrated energy management platform and charging management system for seamless operation of the station and providing other services such as construction management, smart operation, and maintenance.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop EV charging solutions to charging stations comprising online EV charging, offline EV charging and innovative and other solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of June 30, 2023, NaaS had connected over 652,000 chargers covering 62,000 charging stations, representing 41.5% and 49.2% of China's public charging market share respectively. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

