Wise, Vice President, Development will take on expanded role

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanessa Wise, current Vice President, Development at The WNET Group, will take on a new, expanded role as Vice President Advancement/Chief Strategy Officer, it was announced today by President and CEO Neal Shapiro.

The WNET Group Elevates Vanessa Wise to Vice President, Advancement/Chief Strategy Officer

The nonprofit media company has embarked on a sustainability plan, creating a three-year strategic roadmap that will guide the organization through the ever-changing media landscape.

"Vanessa brings a unique set of talents to this new role," said Neal Shapiro, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Not only has her fundraising and development experience been essential to us for the past five years, but her understanding of how emerging platforms and partnerships can lead to new audiences and support, will help to bring The WNET Group into the future."

In addition to her responsibilities as Vice President, Advancement, Wise's new role will include enterprise strategy, with immediate focus on implementation of The WNET Group's strategic plan.

"In my five years as Vice President, Development at The WNET Group, I have seen the expansion of our digital footprint and I've been excited by the opportunity to grow and diversify our audiences leveraging new and existing content, in service to sustaining our organization and public media," said Wise. "This new role will allow me to help the organization align around our strategic goals and further our success."

Wise joined The WNET Group in 2018 and previously led development at New York City Center and The Juilliard School after working in marketing at Time Inc. Wise earned a B.A. from Brown University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS, New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News; and FAST channel PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocusand NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

