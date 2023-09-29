NOW LIVE: SPORTS BETTING VENTURE CIRCA SPORTS LAUNCHES IN ILLINOIS

Brand Offers Mobile App and Brick-And-Mortar Sportsbook at New American Place Casino in Waukegan

Chicago Football Legend Brian Urlacher to Celebrate Debut with Circa Sports at American Place, October 4

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports betting venture Circa Sports has officially launched in the Illinois sports betting market. Marking the fourth and largest state for the brand from Las Vegas casino developer Derek Stevens, Circa Sports Illinois is now available via mobile betting app and has debuted a brick-and-mortar sportsbook within the new American Place in Waukegan in partnership with Full House Resorts, Inc.

Circa Sports Illinois Launches New Book at American Place in Waukegan (PRNewswire)

Click Here for High-Res Images of the Circa Sports book at American Place

Credit: Janelle Rominski

"The debut of Circa Sports Illinois is a tremendous moment for our company, and we are thrilled to have worked with this great state and Full House Resorts to bring the expansion to life," said Stevens. "There's nothing like a Midwest sports fan and we know our product matches up with what they are looking for in a betting experience."

On October 4 at 2:30 p.m., Chicago sports legend Brian Urlacher will join the Circa Sports team to celebrate the new book at American Place. This will include meet-and-greets with Urlacher along with him placing a sports bet.

Using the mobile Circa Sports app, bettors are now able to register, fund and wager on sports from anywhere in the state. Offering a new low-hold model for Illinois, Circa Sports offers some of the best odds in the country and is helmed by some of the industry's top professionals. Limits are the same for every player, whether the bettor is a novice or a sharp.

The brand's sports book in American Place features a dedicated wagering area with betting kiosks, physical ticket windows and digital boards with real-time odds. Bettors can catch all the sports action on 36 televisions, ranging from 60" to 80" screens. The book is located in the temporary casino Full House Resorts is operating while constructing the permanent American Place casino. Circa Sports also will launch a best-in-class retail sportsbook in the permanent American Place matching the quality and scale of the casino development.

Alex Stolyar, Chief Development Officer for Full House Resorts, Inc. said, "We are thrilled for Circa Sports to launch their best-in-class sportsbook in Illinois in partnership with our American Place Casino. The premium sportsbook gives new and existing casino customers throughout Chicagoland one more reason to visit and frequent American Place."

During the October 4 event at American Place, Illinois locals are invited to celebrate the debut of Circa Sports Illinois with a baseball wild card watch party in the new book. Guests can meet and take photos with Urlacher from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., while also enjoying food, drink and other surprises.

Since launching in 2019, Circa Sports has achieved tremendous growth and currently operates in four states. This includes four satellite books in Southern Nevada, including the world's largest sportsbook at Stevens' Circa Resort & Casino; a physical book in Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev.; and via mobile offerings in Colorado and Iowa.

American Place is currently being developed as a premium gaming and entertainment destination within Waukegan's Fountain Square district. The permanent casino facility will include approximately 1,600 slot machines, 100 table games, a state-of-the-art sports book, an exclusive 20-villa hotel, a 1,500-seat live entertainment venue, and a wide variety of bars and restaurants.

About Circa Sports

Helmed by casino owner and downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens, Circa Sports is blazing a new trail in the gaming industry by combining customer-first approach to business with a team of the country's top oddsmakers. Circa Sports boasts one of the most competitive wagering menus in Las Vegas and is a leader in the city for sports futures. The venture currently operates in the world's largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino, as well as sister property the D Las Vegas. Stevens launched his first Las Vegas books outside of his downtown properties at Tuscany Suites & Casino and The Pass Casino in Henderson. Additionally, Circa Sports' mobile app is available in Illinois, Colorado and Iowa, and has debuted a temporary casino in Waukegan, Ill. at American Place in partnership with Full House Resorts. Inc. Last year, Circa Sports expanded its operations to northern Nevada in collaboration with Olympia Gaming's new Legends Bay Casino in Sparks.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. The Company is currently constructing The Temporary at American Place, a new casino in Waukegan, Illinois, and Chamonix Casino Hotel, a new luxury hotel and casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado. For further information, please visit www.americanplace.com or www.fullhouseresorts.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Circa Sports