Westcore Logistics places No, 3 on The Globe and Mail's fifth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Westcore Logistics is pleased to announce it placed No. 3 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Westcore Logistics also placed No. 1 on the ranking within British Columbia and the Logistics Sector.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Westcore Logistics earned its spot with a three-year growth of 13,996%.

Westcore Logistics is a niche player within the logistics sector and predominantly specializes in providing managed logistics solutions for clients engaged on large scale projects across the Infrastructure, Energy, and Renewables industry. While being headquartered in British Columbia, the company operates on a global scale and has recently completed projects in the United States, Mexico, Chile, and China among others.

"It is an honour for our team to receive recognition from The Globe and Mail as one of Canada's rapidly growing companies. Being able to share this honor with other pioneering businesses across the nation is an exceptional privilege. Placing No. 3 overall and No. 1 across the Logistics Sector, is a testament to our team's ability to continually offer streamlined and differentiated solutions within a historically fragmented industry," said Harman Sahota, CEO of Westcore Logistics.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.3 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Westcore Logistics

Westcore is a multi-modal transportation and logistics management firm dedicated to designing and delivering client-centric solutions across North America. Our service offering encompasses all modes of logistics including air, ocean, rail, and truck transportation, with an emphasis on providing managed solutions for large scale and complex projects.

