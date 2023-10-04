HOWARD HUGHES HOLDINGS INC. RELEASES 2022 COMMUNITIES REPORT

Industry Leader Builds on Decades of Commitment to Transparency, Sustainability, and Inclusivity

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) has published its 2022 Communities Report, detailing the company's decades-long commitment to inclusivity, sustainability, and transparency through a look at initiatives and performance in 2022 that reinforce the company's thoughtful and innovative approach to development.

For over 50 years, responsible stewardship has been at the core of the Howard Hughes legacy—an essential component of ensuring the long-term, sustainable growth of communities that today include more than 387,000 residents spanning approximately 118,000 gross acres across six regions. Howard Hughes operates the country's leading portfolio of large-scale, mixed-use master planned communities, including The Woodlands® in Texas, which became in 2022 the world's largest master planned community to achieve LEED Precertification for excellence in sustainable development.

"At our foundation we are community builders, known for creating the outstanding places where families want to live and businesses choose to thrive," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes. "This report reflects the dedicated efforts of hundreds of team members across the country—people who are not just employees but residents and active participants in our communities, working to deliver a positive impact so we can continue to meet the needs of how people want to live, today and for generations to come."

Across its portfolio, the company has certified more than 90 buildings and spaces through voluntary frameworks like LEED and ENERGY STAR, independently verifying the use of green building strategies that promote environmental and occupant health. Howard Hughes also uses industry-leading benchmarks such as the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) as well as globally recognized frameworks including Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to communicate the impact of its business.

"Building best-in-class communities requires a thoughtful, collaborative, and proactive approach—one that has the inherent flexibility to adapt to advances in innovation and the opportunity to effect positive change," said Gautami Palanki, Senior Vice President, ESG Strategy at Howard Hughes. "We plan and design all of our communities, not simply to check a box in alignment with industry benchmarks and standards, but to look ahead and be models for innovation, conservation, and connection, with over 14,000 acres of open and green spaces that Howard Hughes curates with year-round programs fostering social cohesion."

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

