Aflac wins 2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry's CSO

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, the leading provider of supplemental health insurance products in the U.S.,1 was named a 2023 CSO50 Award honoree by CSO from Foundry (formerly IDG Communications) for championing security and risk management excellence. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon a select group of organizations that have implemented security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. Aflac accepted its award at the CSO50 Conference + Awards at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona.

The award-winning Aflac security project "Feathers and Firewalls: Aflac's Zero Trust Approach" is designed to achieve increased security, simplified network architecture and cost savings. Aflac's program is centered on the principle of consistent controls with all communication passing through a cloud-based common exchange. The zero trust security model, also known as zero trust architecture, is a framework for securing infrastructure and data for today's modern digital transformation.

"As cyberthreats continue to escalate, cybersecurity has become a global priority for companies of all sizes," said Senior Vice President and Global Chief Security Officer Tim Callahan. "We are thrilled to be among CSO's best-in-class, top-50 security programs in the United States, which is a testament to our commitment to drive security innovation and reduce cybersecurity risks for our customers and shareholders."

"It is a privilege for us to honor the outstanding accomplishments of the winners at the CSO50 conference and to bring together the information security community for great learning, networking and problem-solving," said Stephen Corrick, senior vice president of Events for IDG, Inc. "The powerful expertise and experience of our winners and partners make this a can't-miss opportunity for everyone in the field."

Click here to view the winners of the 2023 CSO50 Awards and inductees into the CSO Hall of Fame, the most prestigious recognition for security organizations and individuals.

ABOUT THE CSO50 AWARDS

The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2023 awards were presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards, held October 2-4, 2023, at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, Fort McDowell, AZ. Past winners include Adobe, Allstate, American Express, City of Raleigh, The Clorox Company, Comcast, Delta Dental, Genpact, HBO Latin America, Home Depot, Microsoft, University of Pennsylvania, Verizon and many more. A complete list of the 2022 winners can be viewed on www.idg.com.

ABOUT CSO

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision-makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO's award-winning website (CSOonline.com), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision-makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience.

CSO is published by Foundry (formerly IDG Communications, Inc.). Company information is available at FoundryCo.com.

Follow CSO on Twitter @CSOonline

Follow CSO Events on Twitter @CSOevents #CSO50 #CSOHoF

Follow CSO on LinkedIn

Like CSO on Facebook

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than 67 years to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance policies in force. The Company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in 2023 in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 17 consecutive years, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 22 years and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, the Company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2022) for nine years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.

1 LIMRA 2021 US Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or jsullivan@aflac.com

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or dyoung@aflac.com

Aflac Global Security’s director of Security Engineering and Administration Mike Danley (left) and vice president of Information Risk Management and Governance Tera Ladner (right) received the CSO50 Award. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Aflac) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aflac