Chewsy Launches Multi Vitamin Essentials at Fresh Thyme Market

The Unique Line of Candy-Like Chews Feature Vitamins, Minerals, Superfoods, and Probiotics to Support Health and Well-being

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy , a leading provider of innovative and delicious candy style vitamin chews, is thrilled to announce Men's Multi and Kids' Multi chews now available for purchase at Fresh Thyme Market, joining the existing collection of Women's Multi, Youthful Skin, and Beautiful Hair chews. These one-of-a-kind vitamin chews deliver a complete blend of essential nutrients, bursting with juicy flavor but even juicer health benefits.

Unlike traditional gummies, Chewsy chews are individually wrapped so they stay sanitary, are easily portable and won't clump together in warm weather and are also larger to fit more nutrients in each chew, with only 3 grams of organic sugar. Chewsy chews are a different kind of daily supplement delivering a 360 blend of essential nutrients to help kick start your day, aid in sleep and fill in the gaps to assist consumers in achieving their overall wellness goals.

"We are so pleased to offer additional best selling Chewsy chews at Fresh Thyme Market," said Chewsy Co-founder, Sean Ross, "Fresh Thyme Market is known for offering good-for-you yet accessible options, allowing consumers to discover Chewsy in their own communities during their shopping experiences. This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience that are looking for unique and healthy everyday essentials."

Men's Multi ($29.99) : Scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and 100% daily value for 16 essential nutrients, these naturally flavored cranberry grape chews contain saw palmetto, stinging nettle, probiotics, zinc and selenium for added men's support.

Kids' Multi ($29.99) : A naturally flavored and tasty wild berry chew that can be taken daily. This unique supplement is designed with kids in mind and parents can rest easy knowing their children are getting the nutrition they need with 23 nutrients and only 3 grams of sugar per chew.

For more information about the Chewsy Men's Multi, Kids' Multi, Women's Multi, Youthful Skin, and Beautiful Hair, visit Chewsychews.com or FreshThymeMarket.com .

About Chewsy Chews:

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com , Thyme Market, Amazon, Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS, and Bristol Farms.

