Contadina® Partners with Celebrity Chef Michael Symon for the Second Year

On the heels of his new cookbook, Michael Symon renews collaboration with canned tomato brand, Contadina®, to inspire home cooks to go beyond Italian cuisine

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contadina®, a passionate brand of Italian-inspired tomatoes, is announcing its renewed partnership with celebrity chef and restauranter, Michael Symon, who is on hand to help the brand launch its newest varietal, Contadina® Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes. Continuing into the second year of partnership and on the heels of his new cookbook, Michael wants to encourage home cooks to get creative in the kitchen using Contadina® brand's high quality canned tomatoes for a variety of dishes and cuisines.

Contadina®, a passionate brand of Italian-inspired canned tomatoes (PRNewsfoto/Del Monte Foods, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Michael Symon renews collaboration with Contadina® canned tomatoes to inspire home cooks to go beyond Italian cuisine

Chef Michael Symon is known for his #SymonDinners, which use accessible ingredients every day to create crave worthy meals inspired by his Sicilian roots. This partnership is a natural extension for both Michael and Contadina®, as a beloved chef known for cooking from his roots, and a brand with Italian heritage trusted for offering passionate cooks high-quality, flavor-packed tomatoes since 1918.

"I'm Sicilian and Greek, and I grew up eating a lot of tomatoes and hearty dishes built around their juicy and rich flavors. My family has used Contadina® for years, so I know I can always count on the exceptional quality of their fresh tomatoes, which are canned at the peak of freshness, all year round. I love using them for different recipes, whether I'm firing up the grill for Sunday supper or whipping up a weeknight pasta," shares Michael.

Michael will bring Contadina® flavors to life in a new and original recipe, Braised Pork Chops with Spicy Red Rice prepared with Contadina® Crushed Tomatoes and topped with a delicious Tomato Chutney made with Contadina® Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes. The recipe showcases the versatility and rich flavor of Contadina® tomatoes, with Chef Symon encouraging home cooks to use the chutney on not only this dish but on everything else from pizza, pasta, or bruschetta.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Michael, whose latest cookbook showcases delicious recipes that utilize pantry staples and accessible ingredients for delicious meals, every day of the year," shared Liam Farrell, Vice President of Marketing for Contadina®. "He embodies what Contadina® stands for – cooking with high-quality, flavor-packed, everyday ingredients that help home cooks everywhere create meals that are ripe for any moment."

Contadina® offers a wide variety of tomato products made with delicious, vine-ripened, 100% fresh Roma and San Marzano Style tomatoes in several variations like whole, sauce, diced, crushed, paste and more which help elevate any recipe. Contadina® tomatoes make cooking easy for home cooks everywhere and offer products are perfect for almost any recipe, filling every dish with flavor and quality the entire family is sure to love.

Contadina® products are available at major retailers nationwide like Target, Walmart, Kroger, King Soopers, Safeway, Stop & Shop, Meijer, Publix, and more. For more information, please visit www.Contadina.com and check out Chef Michael Symon on Instagram.

About Contadina ®

Contadina® was created in 1918 by the Aiello brothers, now owned by Del Monte Foods Inc., with a goal of offering high-quality, delicious tomatoes as those of their native Italy. Over one hundred years later, the Contadina® brand still stands for the quality grown and delicious tomatoes, grown and packed with care. For more information, please visit www.Contadina.com.

Media Contact

Jane Chung

Edelman

Jane.Chung@edelman.com l DelMonte@edelman.com

415-936-5627

Contadina® Partners with Celebrity Chef Michael Symon for the Second Year (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Del Monte Foods