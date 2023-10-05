Uncle Bud's Partners with Chelsea B. Drugstore to Launch Their First Ever Marine Collagen Beverage

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD and Chelsea B. Drugstore Join Forces to Unleash the Ultimate Health Elixir: Introducing the Marine Collagen & Hemp Beverage!

In a groundbreaking fusion of wellness and indulgence, Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD, America's beloved trailblazer in Hemp & CBD, has joined hands with Chelsea B. Drugstore, the visionaries behind the world's most potent functional beverages. Together, they proudly introduce the industry's most anticipated launch: the Marine Collagen & Hemp Beverage. Buckle up for a taste revolution that's as good for your body as it is for your taste buds!

It's Not Just a Drink - It's a Lifestyle Upgrade

Amidst a rising wave of health-consciousness, consumers are on the lookout for functional beverages that do more than just quench their thirst. Uncle Bud's responds to this demand by bringing you a game-changer that elevates your daily routine to a new pinnacle of wellness. This cutting-edge beverage is not merely a thirst quencher; it's a holistic health partner that champions immunity, radiance, joint health, and more.

"Our mission is to redefine well-being, and this revolutionary beverage is a giant step towards that goal," declares Uncle Bud's co-founder Garrett Greller.

Three Flavors, One Mission: Wellness

Dive into a world of wellness with Uncle Bud's Hemp & Marine Collagen Beverage, available in three irresistible flavors: Peach Tea, Lemon Lime, and Tropical. Each sip is a fusion of tantalizing taste and potent health benefits. Meticulously crafted, these flavors seamlessly integrate the goodness of hemp seed oil, sustainable marine collagen, and other wellness-enhancing ingredients, including Vitamin C, ginger, magnesium, turmeric, and glucosamine.

Experience the omega-rich embrace of hemp seed oil, known for heart health and packed with nutrients. Revel in the natural sweetness of monk fruit, an all-natural sweetener that adds deliciousness without extra calories. Our sustainable marine collagen not only promotes radiant skin and bone & joint health but stands as a testament to utilizing eco-friendly sourcing practices. The result? A clean, mindful 'better-for-you' formulation that treats your palate while championing your well-being.

Wellness Just Got a Makeover

This remarkable collaboration between Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD and Chelsea B. Drugstore signifies a seismic shift in the functional beverage landscape. It's a celebration of health, purity, and taste like never before. Brace yourself for a journey toward a healthier, tastier you as you indulge in Uncle Bud's Hemp & Marine Collagen Beverage.

"We are thrilled to partner with Uncle Bud's. It was a real collaboration working with the team from Uncle Bud's. Ultimately the product that is coming to market is great tasting, great for you and priced right for the market. We think the collagen and hemp combination will be really well received" said Todd Holmes, CEO/Founder of Chelsea B Drugstore

To learn more about Uncle Bud's Uncle Bud's Hemp & Marine Collagen Beverage, visit unclebudshemp.com as well as their associated Instagram: @UncleBuds_Hemp; Facebook: @UncleBuds_Hemp and Twitter: @UncleBuds_Hemp

About Uncle Bud's

Officially launched in September 2018 with one hero product, Uncle Bud's Hemp & CBD has experienced unequivocal growth. As a leader in the Hemp and CBD space, Uncle Bud's takes pride in being Made in America, GMO Free, Cruelty Free and Leaping Bunny Certified. The full range includes Hemp & CBD products for pain relief, skincare, personal care, and even pet care – all retailing under $45.

About Chelsea B. Drugstore

Chelsea B. Drugstore is a fully integrated beverage company including a certified lab, product development, production management, sales marketing, and distribution. The company is comprised of a team of beverage industry executives that have developed a unique set of stills that can take a product from an idea to store shelves. The team is driven by a passion to create and distribute products that stand out in the marketplace. Chelsea B. sodas was the first brand launched by the company. You can find out more about the company and the brands at www.chelseabdrugstore.com.

