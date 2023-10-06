OMNIA Partners Honors Outstanding Partnerships with Supplier Excellence Awards

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIA Partners is pleased to announce our 2023 Supplier Awards recipients. The honorees have demonstrated outstanding performance in terms of innovation, value, and delivery, while fostering strong partnerships with the member organizations.

OMNIA Partners (PRNewswire)

From setting the highest quality standards in their industry to enhancing the effectiveness of the procurement process, these suppliers have played a pivotal role in our mutual success. Their commitment to continuous improvement to their operations and services has ensured that their overall customer satisfaction is of the highest caliber.

M. Todd Abner, Founder, President & CEO of OMNIA Partners says, "Congratulations to the outstanding supplier award winners recently presented at the 2023 OMNIA Partners Connections Conference. Their dedication to excellence and commitment to providing value to the market have set a remarkable standard in the industry. I am confident that our continued partnership will lead to even greater achievements in the future."

Please join us in learning more about each award and congratulating the winners.

The Horizon Award

Our 2023 Horizon Award recipients were Fastenal, Kone, Fisher Scientific, and McKinsey & Company. Named after our original company, Horizon Resource Group, this award recognizes the suppliers that have delivered exceptional sales results while going above and beyond in every facet of their performance.

Select Member of the Year

Congratulations to Sherwin-Williams on being our 2023 Select Member of the Year. Sherwin-Williams was chosen for this award based on their embodiment of what OMNIA Partners stands for, which includes the power of our purchasing network, access to options, and the trust that comes with working together.

Public Sector Supplier of the Year

SHI and Trane have been named our Public Sector Suppliers of the Year for 2023. Both companies have established themselves as leaders in their industry while meeting or exceeding performance goals and actively collaborating with the team at OMNIA Partners to expand the value for state, local, higher education and K-12 agencies nationwide.

Private Sector Supplier of the Year

In providing exceptional customer service and a strong commitment to the OMNIA Partners program while working to find new opportunities for success, both Enterprise Holdings and Cintas were deserving of the Private Sector Supplier of the Year Award for 2023.

Innovation Award

2023 is the first year OMNIA Partners has awarded companies for their innovation and both Global Industrial and ODP Business Solutions were worthy of recognition. By utilizing the technology and resources provided through OMNIA Partners, these companies have launched initiatives that focus on the growth and transformation of the procurement process.

CEO Award

The CEO Award recognizes a supplier that not only performs well, but consistently goes above and beyond to support our members. In 2023, that supplier was Graybar. Their commitment to the OMNIA Partners mission is seen at every level of their company, and their proactive and innovative approach to the market continues to drive outstanding results.

"Graybar is honored to receive this recognition from OMNIA Partners," said Graybar Chairman, President, and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. "Our longstanding relationship with OMNIA Partners is built on a shared commitment to supporting member organizations with superior customer service, supply chain excellence and a passion for innovation."

Relive the excitement by viewing our Connections Conference 2023 Highlights.

OMNIA Partners

As the largest and most experienced group purchasing organization in America, OMNIA Partners empowers members with strategic sourcing capabilities while optimizing their procurement process. We're committed to simplifying and enhancing procurement while improving efficiency. Finding cost-effective solutions that ensure the highest standard of quality is at the forefront of what we do. With a proven track record of success, OMNIA Partners relies on innovation and expertise to provide every benefit possible to the members we serve.

