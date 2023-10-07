Resource Fair, Alaska Airlines Flight Experience highlight National Disability Employment Awareness Month activities at Ontario International

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Alaska Airlines are leaders in creating a welcoming and accessible travel experience, and on Saturday, the two showcased the inspiring work they're doing on behalf of individuals with disabilities.

ONT and Alaska Airlines co-hosted the Alaska Airlines Disability Flight Experience on Saturday, October 7, featuring the ‘Xáat Kwáani’ (Salmon People) aircraft. (PRNewswire)

As part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, ONT and Alaska Airlines co-hosted the Alaska Airlines Disability Flight Experience, featuring the ' X áat K wáani' (Salmon People) aircraft. Individuals with disabilities were able to experience the excitement of a day of travel, including receiving a boarding pass, going through security, boarding a Boeing 737-800, and taxiing out from the gate before coming right back.

ONT also hosted a Disability Awareness Resource Fair inside Terminal 2, where visitors were able to learn about the airport's disability resources, experience first-hand the airport's ONT+ Visitor Pass Program which allows the nontraveling public to enjoy the amenities on the post-security side of the terminal and meet the PAW Squad support dog team.

ONT offers numerous accessibility features and support services for travelers with disabilities, including ADA-compliant parking, shuttle services and airport grounds, checkpoint assistance in collaboration with TSA Cares, and partnerships with California Relay Services, ReciteMe and the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program. For more on these programs and services, please visit: https://www.flyontario.com/ada.

"Today was a wonderful opportunity for visitors to get a better feel for the airport and to experience the commitment we have across our organization to breaking down barriers to travel and ensuring access for every visitor," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

"We know that traveling with a disability can be intimidating, and we are proud to have put into place programs and services that ensure that all travelers can have an easy and enjoyable airport experience," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA's chief executive officer.

"Alaska Airlines is committed to providing our guests with inclusive travel experiences through our convenient, comfortable and caring service," said Steve Nelson, Alaska Airlines accessibility and diversity program manager. "We are grateful for this partnership with Ontario International Airport to help alleviate the anxiety that can be associated with traveling for passengers with disabilities and their families."

