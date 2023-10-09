RECTEQ LAUNCHES THE SMOKESTONE 600 - THE WORLD'S FIRST WOOD FIRED GRIDDLE - AS PART OF THE COMPANY'S BIGGEST GRILL RELEASE TO DATE

RECTEQ LAUNCHES THE SMOKESTONE 600 - THE WORLD'S FIRST WOOD FIRED GRIDDLE - AS PART OF THE COMPANY'S BIGGEST GRILL RELEASE TO DATE

recteq launches five wood fired pellet grills, led by the SmokeStone 600 and including Backyard Beast 1000, The Flagship 1100, DualFire 1200, and Deckboss 590

EVANS, Ga., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- recteq, one of the country's fastest-growing manufacturers of wood fired pellet grills, just unveiled the SmokeStone 600, the world's first wood fired griddle. The company has also launched four other new grills, including the DualFire 1200, the only 100% wood fired dual chamber grill.

recteq is one of the country's fastest-growing manufacturers of wood fired pellet grills. The company was founded by BBQ enthusiasts with a mission to help all outdoor cooks elevate their grilling game and achieve better results. In addition to wood pellet grills, recteq also carries a catalog of accessories, coolers, rubs, sauces, and pellets to ensure grillers have all the tools they need to create amazing meals and memories. (PRNewswire)

recteq's first griddle, the Smokestone 600, is the only griddle that uses 100% natural wood pellets to create more flavor versus gas-fueled competitors. It is also the only griddle that is Wi-Fi enabled, so you can set a temperature range and turn the griddle on or off via the #1 rated recteq app. The PID algorithm in every SmokeStone automatically maintains temperature more consistently and evenly than gas-fueled models for better tasting results every time.

Another industry first is the DualFire 1200, the only all wood fired dual chamber grill that provides both direct and indirect flame cooking for maximum wood fired versatility. Two individually controlled and strategically sized cooking chambers and heavy-duty stainless-steel construction provide exceptional, long-term durability and endless variety.

The Flagship 1100, Deck Boss 590, and Backyard Beast 1000 are the newest evolution of some of recteq's most popular models, now featuring a tougher leg design, easier-to-use controller, and improved wheels.

"Wood fired flavor from high-quality products is what our loyal recteq family loves, which is why we remain focused on innovation and developed the only wood fired griddle and all wood fired dual chamber grill," says Ralph Santana, recteq CEO. "We are dedicated grillers helping grillers, and we want to make grilling easy with intuitive technology. That's why we have the hottest pellet grills with the most consistent temperatures on the market. We want BBQ enthusiasts of all skill levels to experience our commitment to innovation, quality, durability and customer service, and that will never change."

recteq's innovative new products continue the tradition of outstanding quality, best-in-class customer service and bumper-to-bumper warranty. Each grill comes with all the tools needed for assembly and detailed instructions and videos that ensure every grill is ready for delicious outdoor cooking. From brisket to biscuits, the all-new and updated wood fired grills come with recteq's precision and digital capabilities for grillers to smoke, grill, sear, bake, braise, and even dehydrate all on one wood-pellet grill.

Retail prices are SmokeStone 600 for $999, DualFire 1200 for $1799, Backyard Beast 1000 for $1099, Flagship 1100 for $1299, and Deck Boss 590 for $899. The new wood fired grills are available for purchase or pre-order on recteq.com.

To learn more about recteq, visit www.recteq.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT recteq®: Headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, recteq is an outdoor lifestyle brand specializing in wood pellet grills. The company was founded by BBQ enthusiasts with a mission to help all outdoor cooks elevate their grilling game and achieve better results. In addition to wood pellet grills, recteq also carries a catalog of accessories, coolers, rubs, sauces, and pellets to ensure grillers have all the tools they need to create amazing meals and memories.

recteq launches five wood fired pellet grills, led by the SmokeStone 600 (front) and including (clockwise from bottom left) Backyard Beast 1000, The Flagship 1100, DualFire 1200, and Deckboss 590. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE recteq