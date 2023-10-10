Carlsberg Wins Global Industrial Water Reuse Award Using DuPont Technology

Carlsberg reduced water consumption by 58 percent using DuPont closed circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsberg Group, leveraging water technologies from DuPont, was awarded the Global Industrial Water Reuse Champion Award for its water recycling plant and commitment to water reuse and recycling in its brewing processes.

Using DesaliTec™ closed circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) technology as part of its total water management (TWM) treatment plant, Carlsberg Group reduced water consumption by 58.8 percent—or 500,000m3 per year—virtually eliminating wastewater from the water-intensive brewing process at its flagship brewery in Fredericia, Denmark.

Carlsberg's total water management system project, which recycles the non-ingredient water used for cleaning and other industrial processes, was led by the Belgian circular water specialists, Pantarein Water and included expertise and technologies from Dutch water treatment system designer Lenntech, DuPont Water Solutions, and Danish industrial pumps specialist Grundfos.

"As major users of water in the food industry, we are the ones who must make a difference through innovation, new technology and partnerships. At our brewery in Fredericia, we have taken a huge step with our new water system. This pioneering project has transformed water usage at the Fredericia brewery and turned it into probably the most water-efficient brewery in the world. It is also creating biogas, which covers 10 percent of the brewery's total energy consumption," said Andreas Kirketerp, Manager of the total water management facility at Carlsberg's Fredericia brewery.

By reusing 90 percent of all process water from production, the plant has reduced the average water consumption at the brewery from 2.9 hl of water per hl of beer to 1.4 hl of water per hl of beer. And after two years with its pioneering water recycling system, Carlsberg estimates that the brewery in Fredericia has saved approximately 1 billion liters of water.

The water recycling plant is developed through collaboration with the multi-stakeholder Danish partnership for Resource and water efficient Industrial food Production (DRIP). In DRIP, companies, technology providers, research institutes and health and food authorities have been working to rethink how we use and reuse water and expand the boundaries of water purification and circularity. The Carlsberg Group and Grundfos were among others part of DRIP.

The success at Fredericia has enabled significant progress towards Carlsberg's ambition for ZERO Water Waste, having become an important demonstration of the technology's potential and a key sourcing of learning and best practice for other breweries - within and beyond the Carlsberg Group.

"At DuPont, we envision a world in which every human has daily access to safe, affordable water; every industry has enough water to make the products on which we rely; and we optimize the circular nature of our resources," said Alan Chan, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "This vision is only enabled when progressive organizations—like Carlsberg—rethink how they manage and reuse water, and we applaud Carlsberg for this exemplary project."

The water reuse process is also generating additional sustainability benefits—in addition to operational cost savings. Biogas, a byproduct of the total water management facility, is used to heat on-site facilities and accounts for about 10 percent of the total amount of heat used at the Carlsberg Fredericia brewery, further helping to improve the site's sustainability profile and helping to reduce energy consumption.

The award was presented at the 2023 Sustainability and Circular Economy Summit in Washington, D.C., by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Veolia, University of Pennsylvania Water Center, International Desalination Association, and the Water Reuse Association.

The Global Industrial Water Reuse Award recognizes top Fortune 1000 companies that incorporate the best-in-class water recycling and reuse programs to improve water stewardship and achieve their water management goals. The award program was developed as part of the National Water Reuse Action Plan (WRAP), a multi-stakeholder effort lead by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to advance the science, policy, research, and communications supporting water reuse and recycling.

DuPont's water technologies help purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute around the world. From wastewater to ultrapure water, DuPont's innovative technologies allow for the purification, conservation, and reuse some of the hardest to treat water – enabling customers to address their goals for water stewardship, circularity and waste reduction, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction.

About Carlsberg Group

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with products sold in 150 markets. The Group's beer portfolio spans both local and international premium brands, including Carlsberg, Tuborg, 1664 Blanc and Grimbergen, strong local power brands and alcohol-free brews. In addition, its portfolio of other beverages includes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as ciders, including Somersby, soft drinks and energy drinks. The Group's purpose is brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society. Carlsberg is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

