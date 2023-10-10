DAHON's Revolutionary "Sharing 360" Technology took the Spotlight at Taichung Bike Week

TAICHUNG, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DAHON, the renowned folding bike leader, captured the attention of industry insiders and cycling enthusiasts alike with its groundbreaking "Sharing 360" technology showcased at the prestigious Taichung Bike Week from October 3rd-6th, 2023, at Splendor Hotel (booth-1508). DAHON unveiled its latest patented innovations, garnering widespread acclaim and recognition.

DAHON Booth @ Taichung Bike Week (PRNewswire)

Among the highlights of DAHON's impressive lineup was the DELTECH cable, a patented technology exclusively implemented on DAHON's single-beam folding bikes. Available as an add-on iteration for existing Dahon models on the market, this remarkable upgrade enhances the comfort and agility of DAHON folding bikes by uplifting the bike frame's rigidity and loading capacity. DELTECH cable is a game-changer in folding bike design that sets a new standard for cycling experience, performance, and safety.

DAHON's Latest Technologies: Add-on DELTECH & New Jaws Hinge (PRNewswire)

Additionally, DAHON introduced the New Jaws Hinge, a unique connector technology that revolutionizes the folding bike design. With its sleek aesthetics and impeccable structural integrity, it creates a seamless connection between the tube components and the joint. The New Jaws Hinge ensures optimal strength, durability, resilience of the overall bike-frame. Its robust hinge mechanism and precise interlocking system elevate the overall performance of the frame, providing cyclists with enhanced resilience and a smoother ride.

The resounding success of DAHON's presence at Taichung Bike Week has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the folding bike industry. Visitors and industry experts showered accolades on DAHON's innovative products and ground-breaking technology, acknowledging the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and its ability to stay at the forefront of the trend.

With over 40 years of expertise in delivering high-performance folding bikes, DAHON remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of product research and development. The company is steadfast in its mission to provide consumers with top-tier patented bicycle technology that redefines the cycling experience.

Looking ahead, DAHON will continue its active participation in global bike exhibitions and events, ensuring it stays connected with market demands and consumer feedback. By continually optimizing and enhancing product design and performance, DAHON strives to offer cyclists a more convenient, comfortable, and safe riding experience.

Excitingly, DAHON is set to unveil a range of new products at the upcoming Bici Expo México in Mexico City on October 13th. The event promises to showcase DAHON's commitment to innovation and its unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the cycling industry.

