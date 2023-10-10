J.P. Morgan launches Private Markets Fund expanding investor access to private equity investment opportunities

'40 Act private equity fund provides access to qualified individual and institutional investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Private Equity Group ("PEG") of J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of JPMorgan Private Markets Fund ("JPMF"), a 1940 Act-registered, evergreen private equity fund. JPMF is designed to provide access to private equity investments for qualified and accredited individual and institutional clients1. JPMF's features include a low $25,000 investment minimum2, no capital calls, simplified tax reporting and potential for quarterly liquidity3. JPMF is currently available on select private bank and custodial platforms and will expand availability in 2024.

JPMF provides individual and institutional investors with the ability to access PEG's decades of investment experience, including a senior team that has worked together for 23 years. PEG manages $30 billion in AUM4 globally and JPMF combines J.P. Morgan Asset Management's deep private market expertise with its long and successful track record managing '40 Act funds for financial advisors.

"The launch of JPMF aligns with our long-term vision to lead the global democratization of alternatives, building on our offerings across Real Estate, Real Assets, Hedge Funds and Liquid Alternatives," said Anton Pil, Global Head of Alternatives, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Private equity has traditionally been difficult for individuals to access, so we're thrilled to deliver our institutional-grade private equity investment expertise to this investor base through JPMF."

"We are witnessing increased demand from all investor types to look beyond public markets for access to compelling private company investment opportunities, and the launch of JPMF is an important step in expanding access to the potential long-term return and volatility benefits of private equity," said Ashmi Mehrotra, Co-Head of PEG at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Investment selection remains critical in small and middle market companies, where private equity ownership can drive transformational business improvements to accelerate growth, without reliance on financial engineering. Our experienced, diverse and global team is ideally positioned to seek the highest conviction investments in this segment."

"We are thrilled to be able to extend the expertise of our Private Equity Group to the private wealth market through the launch of JPMF," said Andrea Lisher, Head of Americas, Client at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "It is an exciting extension of how we serve financial advisors and fills an important gap in many portfolios."

About J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than 60 years as an alternatives investment manager, US$213 billion in assets under management and more than 800 professionals (as of June 30, 2023), J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives offers strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity, private credit, hedge funds, infrastructure, transportation, timber and liquid alternatives. Operating from offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information, visit jpmorgan.com/am.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.8 trillion (as of 6/30/2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $313 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Important Information

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws, and may relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and others beyond JPMF's control. JPMF undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

JPMF is newly organized, with a limited history of operations. A registration statement relating to JPMF's shares has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is not an offer to sell securities and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sales of securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. You can find this and other information in JPMF's prospectus at am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/adv. Please read it carefully before investing.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

J.P. Morgan Institutional Investors, Inc., member of FINRA

1 All investors must be a "qualified client" within the meaning of Rule 205-3 under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 Act and an "accredited investor" within the meaning of Rule 501 under the Securities Act of 1933. 2 The $25,000 minimum investment applies to Class S and Class D shares. Class I shares have a minimum investment of $1.0 million. 3 At the sole discretion of JPMF's board, JPMF may offer to repurchase shares through tender offers. Commencing in 2024, PEG anticipates recommending to the JPMF board that JPMF conduct repurchase offers of up to 5% of JPMF's net assets on a quarterly basis. 4 Alternatives AUM figures are representative of assets managed by the PEG. Due to rounding, data may not always add up to the total AUM.

