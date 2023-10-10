Optimizely Kicks Off Annual User Conference Opticon in San Diego Amidst a Banner Year of Growth

As the digital experience leader lays out a vision for reinventing marketing at its marquee event, it benefits from strong product leadership across multiple categories

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform provider, today kicks off Opticon 2023 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. The flagship event, which arrives during a period of significant growth for Optimizely, brings together over 1,100 leaders of technology, media, business, and brands for three days of timely discussion on how emerging technologies are impacting the future of digital experience.

Optimizely today kicks off Opticon 2023 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, amidst a banner year of growth.

During a time of transformation where innovative technologies, such as AI, enable new breakthroughs, and economic headwinds lead to tech stack consolidation, Optimizely has witnessed continued customer confidence in the strength and future of its products:

Optimizely has grown its base of multi-product customer ARR by 22% over the past year, often consolidating disparate MarTech solutions and providing a higher ROI for customers.

Optimizely gained over 200 new logos since the start of 2023, including several Fortune 500 companies, that have invested in Optimizely's vision of providing solutions for the full content lifecycle.

As the category creator for experimentation, Optimizely remains the platform of choice for the world's largest brands, with 150+ companies moving their experimentation program to Optimizely as Google Optimize sunset this year.

Adoption of Optimizely's platform reached new heights with over 6.5 billion visitors having been exposed to experiments through Optimizely customers and over 300K feature flags having been created so far this year.

Expanding on its partner-first strategy, Optimizely has signed 50 new solution partners globally so far in 2023, including strategic partnerships with WPP, Merkle, Jellyfish, and others.

This year, Optimizely was once again recognized by five analyst reports as a Leader in categories such as Content Marketing Platforms, Headless CMS, Digital Experience Platforms and more.

"This year's Opticon comes at an exciting time leadership moment for our customers, our partners, for Optimizely and our industry at large. The impact of AI and the need for marketing and product teams to show ROI from their investments are a formidable force of change," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "Over the next few days, we look forward to laying out how Optimizely supports customers to reinvent how they create and optimize digital experiences with the only true operating system for marketers. This is the most important Opticon yet."

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints. Optimizely has 700+ partners and nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, Toyota and Vodafone, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

