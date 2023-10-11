TWO Capital and RAM Partners Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Over 2,300 BTR Homes in Southeast

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TWO Capital Partners, a leading real estate investment and development firm, and RAM Partners, an award-winning property management company, have joined forces to revolutionize the Build-to-Rent sector with the launch of a groundbreaking partnership.

Together, they are set to deliver more than a dozen Build-to-Rent single-family communities across the Southeastern United States over the next two years, totaling over 2,300 homes.

"TWO Capital Partners has strategically acquired development sites close to major thoroughfares, providing convenient access to interstates and key employment centers for our Tessa single-family rental communities," said co-founder and Managing Partner Ralph B. Wilson III. "By partnering with RAM Partners, we offer our residents first-rate, maintenance-free living with resort-level amenities and services. It's a perfect match for our brand and our residents."

Tessa Barrow Crossing, the inaugural community, has welcomed its first residents. Located at 116 Dolcetto Drive in Winder, Ga., Tessa Barrow Crossing is a 235-unit townhome community with concierge services, a pet park & dog spa, a sparkling pool, co-working space, a state-of-the-art fitness center and ample greenspace with outdoor gathering places.

Each home features luxury finishes, Latch Smart Home technology, private garages and private outdoor spaces.

RAM Partners is one of the largest residential management companies in the country, managing over 70,000 units across 21 states.

"As longstanding partners with TWO Capital, our collaboration has been instrumental in developing the exceptional amenity set for Tessa communities and establishing a resident-first culture for our guests," said Brenda Lindner, Executive Vice President and Managing Partner, RAM Partners. "We are thrilled to serve the Build-to-Rent demographic, many of whom are our former apartment renters ready for the next stage of their lives."

TWO Capital has a proven track record of developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and financing real estate assets exceeding $1 billion across the Southeastern United States.

The firm currently has five Build-To-Rent communities under construction, totaling 947 units across North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia, alongside a pipeline of six additional Tessa-branded communities throughout the Southeastern United States.

For more information on Tessa Barrow Crossing, visit tessabarrowcrossing.com.

