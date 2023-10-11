United States Department of Homeland Security Awards New PENS Contract to BlackBerry

Partnership enables 'Super Enterprise' for DHS and all its components

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded BlackBerry® a new seven-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for the creation and sustainment of its new Super Enterprise for Personnel Emergency Notification System (PENS). BlackBerry, American Systems and 4 Points Technology will partner to deliver on the software and services contract, which is for DHS and all its components.

The DHS has a vital mission to secure the nation from threats. Personnel accountability is critically important to this mission, particularly in the event of a crisis or disaster. The DHS will use BlackBerry® AtHoc® as a department-wide communication and visibility PENS solution for all its employees and contractors. BlackBerry AtHoc, the most secure critical event management (CEM) solution, will deliver 'Super Enterprise' capabilities so that the solution can be tailored to each DHS component while providing DHS with enterprise-wide functionality.

"BlackBerry has been a proud partner of the United States Federal Government for almost thirty years. We are honored to expand our contribution to the nation with BlackBerry AtHoc for the Department of Homeland Security and all its components," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "Today, BlackBerry AtHoc is used by 75% of the federal government. This new award is a testament to the faith that they have in BlackBerry and our innovative technologies, and the DHS can be confident that BlackBerry will meet and exceed their needs."

BlackBerry AtHoc is an interoperable CEM system that is trusted by organizations around the world and used by over 75% of U.S. federal government employees for crisis communications and incident response.

