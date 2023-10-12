GENYOUth Announces Opening of NFL FLAG-In-School Coach of the Year Award Nominations

National Non-Profit Will Honor Physical Education Teachers and Coaches Who Empower Students to be Physically Active and Unite Communities Around a Love of Sport

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GENYOUth is inviting nominations for the 2023-24 NFL FLAG-In-School Coach of the Year Award program, made possible by the NFL Foundation. Designed to honor the everyday unsung heroes who equip, engage, and empower youth to be physically active, Coach of the Year is celebrating the leaders who endeavor to make a positive impact and unite local communities by encouraging youth to embrace a lifelong love for physical activity.

GENYOUth is inviting nominations for the 2023-24 NFL FLAG-In-School Coach of the Year Award program through November 8, 2023, made possible by the NFL Foundation. (PRNewswire)

Through November 8, 2023, entries for the NFL FLAG-In-School Coach of the Year Award can be submitted by educators, parents, and students across the country for their favorite coaches and PE teachers.

"As fewer than 1 in 4 school-age youth are meeting the recommended physical activity guidelines¹, they need encouragement, motivation, and opportunity – and no group is more important in mentoring students to be active on and off the field than school coaches and teachers," said Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., CEO of GENYOUth. "These everyday heroes deserve to be honored, and I urge you to send in your nominations for the NFL FLAG-In-School Coach of the Year Award today!"

"The NFL Foundation is proud of our partnership with GENYOUth in recognizing the talented and committed physical education teachers and coaches who make a difference in children's lives every day," said Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of NFL Foundation. "The NFL FLAG-In-School Coach of the Year Award provides an opportunity to honor the critically important contributions coaches make throughout the year and across the country."

The grand prize winner of the NFL FLAG-In-School Coach of the Year Award will be announced by NFL Legend Bobby Taylor on GENYOUTH's Instagram, @genyouthnow. Prizes will include a special plaque to recognize the honor, a new NFL FLAG-In-School kit, and a $200 gift card to the NFL Shop for the winning coach to sport new gear this season and support their favorite team. In addition, five runner-up coaches and PE Teachers will be chosen and recognized for their work in the community. They will each receive a brand-new NFL FLAG-In-School kit which includes 10 footballs, 50 flag belts, standards-based curriculum, 101 Tips for Teaching Nutrition in P.E., and additional resources to start, grow or expand a flag football program at their school.

"If I could go back to my years as an athlete at Longview High School in Longview, Texas, I would nominate my school coaches Curtis Jones and Oscar Wilson for Coach of the Year, as they taught me life skills – including collaboration, team work, relationship-building, and resolving conflict – that helped get me to where I am today," said Bobby Taylor, NFL Legends Youth Advisory Committee Co-Chair. "I credit my coaches for helping me develop from a shy kid to a confident student and athlete."

The NFL FLAG-In-School Coach of the Year Award is open to all physical education teachers and coaches, both school and community based, within the United States. For more information and to nominate your favorite coach or teacher, go to https://flag.genyouthnow.org/.

NFL FLAG-In-Schools Program Expansion

Since 2014, GENYOUth through the NFL FLAG-In-School (FIS) program has created opportunities for kids to be active before, during and after school. With support from the NFL Foundation, GENYOUth has helped over 16 million students get active by providing schools and community-based organizations with over 37,000 FLAG-In-Schools flag football kits, complete with equipment, curriculum, and other valuable resources that educators and coaches need to introduce or reengage their students to flag football.

Through a partnership between GENYOUth and the Nevada State Department of Education, NFL FLAG-In-School has continued to expand as part of the State of Nevada's physical education course. Introduced in public high schools in the 2022-23 school year, NFL FLAG-In-School kits have now been awarded to every public school in the state of Nevada (home to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in February 2024).

"We are excited to be the first state in the nation in which every public school can implement an NFL FLAG-In-School program, which will have a positive impact on our students and communities across Nevada," said Nevada State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jhone Ebert.

"It has been such a joy to see these kits arrive at schools and witness the joy they bring. I've received so many calls, letters and emails along the way expressing such gratitude from our educators, students and families," said Andrew Snyder, Education Programs Professional, Nevada Department of Education.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. Founded by America's dairy farmers and the NFL, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. To learn more and support GENYOUth visit www.GENYOUthnow.org.

With a commitment to end student hunger, GENYOUth provides nutrition grants to increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-School engages children in the fastest-growing youth sport in the country (ages 6-14) reaching over 15 million students. With the support of the GENYOUth Council, the organization strives to have youth insights at the center of the conversation with research and programs like AdVenture Capital which brings youth insights to the forefront to solve real world problems.

About The NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.

About NFL FLAG

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,800 locally operated leagues and over 585,000 youth athletes across all 50 states and Canada. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG. Learn more online at nfllag.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GENYOUth