Worldline launches FlexCommissions, Enabling Increased Cashflow and Payout Customization for Partners

New FlexCommissions payout feature is available now in North America for e-commerce payment partners

FlexCommissions improves cash flow and provides growth opportunities for partners by providing the option to customize how they receive profits: daily, weekly, monthly, or whichever period works for their business, rather than the monthly/30-day industry standard for revenue sharing programs.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global leader in payment services, today announced the launch of FlexCommissions, a new flexible payout feature for its e-commerce solution that increases cash flow for partners across North America. Instead of being tied to the standard monthly/30-day payout period, Worldline FlexCommissions provides software and independent sales organization partners with the opportunity to choose the frequency at which they receive their revenue-sharing profits. The new payout feature is available for Worldline's revenue-sharing program partners with merchants processing on the North American e-commerce solution.

The ability to receive fast and increased access to funds allows software vendors more agility to manage business expenses and invest the profits back into their business for further growth. FlexCommissions also enables tailored allocation with the option to divide the frequency and distribution of payouts based on factors like region, industry, or department – for example, a government software provider choosing to receive payouts for specific municipalities at a custom time.

"We built FlexCommissions based on requests from several of our key partners who were looking to receive more frequent payouts than the standard industry revenue sharing timing so that they could better control cash flow and operationalize their payment profits sooner," said Anthony Chalhoub, Managing Director, North America. "Seeing the success in our pilots led us to roll out the feature capability for all our partners, allowing them to make better financial predictions, and improve budgeting and decision-making."

Many processors offer revenue sharing but have processing minimums or specific product platform and feature usage requirements to qualify. Both FlexCommissions and Worldline's standard revenue sharing requires no minimums. FlexCommissions is also competitively priced with a transparent flat monthly fee, often making the offering more affordable for partners than the common use of percentage-based fees for features from other payment processors.

"Whether in the bootstrapping phase or an established software business, increased cash flow and access to funds can play a significant role in supporting growth," said Anthony Chalhoub. "FlexCommissions provides a mechanism to our partners to access much needed funds significantly sooner than the industry standard with no minimum threshold, including specific segments of their merchants for strategic purposes, making it unique in the market."

FlexCommissions is available in North America on the Worldline e-commerce solution. Current and new partners interested in FlexCommissions can find more information here or by contacting sales.na@worldline.com.

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.4 billion euros revenue in 2022. In North America, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for software providers across over 60 industries. Services offered by Worldline in North America include online payment processing, full service or gateway processing, recurring billing, and access to a robust set of APIs.

worldline.com

bambora.com

Read our 2022 Integrated Report

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'être") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

Worldline logo

