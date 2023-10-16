BioVigil Action Replay feature shows individual hand hygiene activity, enables better contact tracing for infection prevention

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVigil, the leader in electronic hand hygiene technology solutions, now offers the ability to visually display individual healthcare workers hand hygiene interactions within the healthcare facility. The Action Replay feature uses animation to show a health provider's hand washing compliance journey and identify where cross contamination may have occurred.

Action Replay animates health providers hand washing activity & identifies where cross contamination may have occurred.

BioVigil uses room beacons connected to individual user badges to monitor when healthcare workers enter and exit a patient room, and when they perform hand hygiene. The system collects many data points including time in room, time from room entry to hand hygiene, and number of hand hygiene opportunities. The Action Replay feature brings those data points to life by showing a longitudnal visual representation of each badge-wearer's hand hygiene activity within the patient room(s).

"Action Replay is an intuitive and interactive way to present the data. It allows nurse managers to visually identify and coach their team around compliance or cross contamination to celebrate success or correct behaviors," said Sanjay Gupta, president and CEO. "We expect to make Action Replay a standard feature of every BioVigil contract by the end of this month."

Action Replay also can be used as a reference to assist in completing patient charts, and to identify where additional precautions may be needed to improve staff safety. The Action Replay feature is part of a complete electronic hand hygiene system including a room sensor, sink sensor, badge sensor and robust data suite.

The BioVigil system has helped numerous partners across the country improve hand hygiene behavior, reduce HAIs by up to 83%, achieve 97% hand hygiene compliance, and improve LeapFrog quality grades.

BioVigil has the potential to be used in commercial food preparation, restaurant and other settings. BioVigil is in talks with several other industries to discuss future applications.

About BioVigil:

BioVigil is a leader in electronic hand hygiene monitoring. BioVigil technology is used to increase hand hygiene compliance in healthcare facilities, resulting in decreased healthcare associated infections (HAIs), improved patient engagement, accessibility to data insights, and improved Leapfrog Group grades. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, BioVigil launched in 2012 and its solutions are used in more than 40 facilities across the United States. Learn more at BioVigil.com

Media Contact: Debbie Reinheimer, debbie@reinheimerpr.com

