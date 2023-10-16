LashKind Makes History, Celebrates Grand Opening of First-Ever Location in the U.S.

Emerging Beauty Franchise Debuts in, South Carolina, Ignites Fast-Paced Nationwide Expansion

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LashKind, an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, will be opening its first-ever location on October 20 in Mount Pleasant. Located at 889 Houston Northcut Blvd., the brand-new bar will offer guests an array of services for eyelashes and eyebrows. Grounded in the success of Canadian-based MYNC Beauty Inc., and tapping into the proven business model of original blow dry bar franchise Blo Blow Dry Bar, LashKind is designed to be a leader within its space.

LashKind is an innovative brow and lash franchise concept with a mission to make guests feel beautiful in a fun environment with high quality products. (PRNewswire)

The new bar is owned and operated by Lynn Maggio-Fleer. With a background in marketing and entrepreneurship, Maggio-Fleer is also an existing franchisee with Blo Blow Dry Bar, owning one location in Mount Pleasant. With more than 20 years of experience as a business owner, Maggio-Fleer will apply the expertise from past and present ventures to her new LashKind location. Before beginning her journey with Blo in 2022, she previously owned a blow dry bar in Alabama as well as various startups, ranging from a cosmetic line to local art studios. Now, after a year of great success, Maggio-Fleer is ready to launch the first LashKind location in the United States.

"I am ecstatic to turn my passions into another business venture with LashKind," said Maggio-Fleer. "I continue to be amazed by the work ethic and humility the Blo and LashKind corporate team exemplifies on a daily basis, and was extremely honored to be chosen to spearhead their launch in the U.S. As I look to the future, I cannot wait to see LashKind Mount Pleasant soar, and the impact we can make on the community."

To celebrate the Mount Pleasant opening, the new location will feature a lash lift for $60, full Set of Classic Natural Lashes for $90, and Highbrow brow shaping service for $15. As well as special incentives for people who sign up for memberships before November 30th. LashKind's full list of services include: lash extensions, lash lifts; lash tints; brow and full-face waxing; brow and full-face threading; brow lamination; and brow tints.

"The launch of LashKind is off to an exciting start, and we look forward to growing with aspiring and existing entrepreneurs looking to stake their claim in this booming industry," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind. "With Lynn's raw passion for beauty services and dedication shown through her past endeavors, there is no doubt that LashKind Mount Pleasant is in great hands."

LashKind is a collective of beauty lovers – who also know that beauty means business. Its mission is to make guests look and feel beautiful by providing fun and fabulous bar environments, expertly delivered services and high-quality products, while helping ensure their natural lashes and brows remain healthy.

LashKind is open Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on LashKind in Mount Pleasant, please visit https://wearelashkind.com/lashkind-mount-pleasant/ or call 843-310-8890.

About LashKind

LashKind is an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, grounded in the success of Canadian-based MYNC Beauty Inc. (founded in 2011) and brought to you by the team behind the category disruptor, Blo Blow Dry Bar. With a proven business model in a booming industry, LashKind is designed to stand out and set franchisees up for success. As a collective of beauty lovers, LashKind's mission is to make guests look and feel beautiful by providing fun and fabulous bar environments, expertly-delivered services and high-quality products, while helping ensure guests' natural lashes and brows remain healthy. To learn more, visit https://wearelashkind.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

