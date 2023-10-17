12 TIDES BRINGS OCEAN-FARMED KELP TO SNACK AISLES NATIONWIDE WITH WHOLE FOODS MARKET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 12 Tides , a leader in foods made from organic kelp, today announced the national launch of its Organic Puffed Kelp Chips in select Whole Foods Market stores. This expansion will make 12 Tides' award-winning organic kelp products accessible to a broader audience of ocean-conscious snackers and will allow the brand to scale their efforts to support coastal kelp-growing communities.

Since launching in late 2020, 12 Tides has gained significant momentum, selling over 1.5 million bags and expanding to 1,500+ natural channel stores. The Whole Foods Market expansion will allow the brand to continue its rapid growth and bring the ecological and nutritional benefits of kelp to consumers across the country.

12 Tides sources 100% of its kelp from small-scale ocean farms in North America. Kelp is a restorative and zero-input crop, meaning it requires no freshwater, arable land, pesticides or fertilizers. Kelp farming also restores ocean ecosystems by improving water quality, reducing acidification by absorbing CO 2 , and boosting marine biodiversity.

As a leading retailer in organic and natural products, Whole Foods Market has recently recognized kelp in its original form for its ability to absorb carbon in the atmosphere. Whole Foods Market included 12 Tides in its list of top food trends for 2023 and selected the brand to participate in its inaugural Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP) On the Verge cohort.

"We've had a great relationship with 12 Tides since their 2021 launch in Whole Foods Market stores," said Adam Pickard, Grocery Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market. "We appreciate their mission to support coastal kelp-growing communities and are glad to bring their Organic Puffed Kelp Chips to more of our customers."

"Whole Foods Market has been a key supporter of 12 Tides since our earliest days," says 12 Tides Co-Founder Pat Schnettler. "We are excited to bring our mission around ocean regeneration to Whole Foods Market shoppers nationwide."

12 Tides flavors now available at select Whole Foods Market stores include:

Sea Salt

Everything

Chili Pepper

ABOUT 12 TIDES

Based in San Francisco, 12 Tides was founded in 2020 by a life-long ocean conservationist with a mission to reimagine our relationship with the oceans through tasty, ocean-positive snacks. The plant-based, nutrient-dense, organic puffed kelp chips are crafted from kelp grown on North American ocean farms. 12 Tides is a B Corp and member of 1% for the Planet and uses entirely industrially compostable packaging.

In addition to Whole Foods Market stores, 12 Tides is available in select natural-channel stores such as Erewhon, Natural Grocers, PCC and New Seasons and online on Thrive Market and Amazon. To learn more about 12 Tides, please visit www.12tides.com or follow the brand's ocean-positive mission on Instagram and Tiktok .

