3CHI Revolutionizes the Cannabis Industry Once Again with Groundbreaking 11-Hydroxy-THC Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering a new era of cannabinoid-based products, 3CHI announces the successful development and scalable production of highly pure 11-Hydroxy-THC, or 11-OH-THC, marking a historic milestone backed by two years of relentless R&D and a multi-million-dollar investment.

11-Hydroxy-THC is expected to deliver the distinctive edible effects of THC in a fraction of the time

CEO Justin Journay stated, "This milestone underscores 3CHI's industry dominance, where our unrivaled cannabinoid science turns claims into reality, be it compliant ∆8-THC vape products, accurate testing, or authentic 11-Hydroxy-THC products."

The reference to false claims comes as several 3CHI competitors have been selling products falsely labeled as 11-Hydroxy-THC products and the vast majority of competitors continue to sell vape products with non-compliant levels of ∆9-THC through the help of cannabis testing labs giving inaccurate results, possibly on purpose.

A Game-Changer for the Cannabis World:

1. Unique Edible Effects in Vapor Form: 11-Hydroxy-THC, the metabolite credited with the unique effects associated with orally consumed THC, is now available in vapor form thanks to 3CHI's innovation. Vaping 11-Hydroxy-THC is expected to deliver the distinctive edible effects in a fraction of the time, bypassing the typical 45+ minute wait time associated with edibles, and offering a novel, expedited experience to consumers.

2. Unmatched Purity: 3CHI's hemp-derived synthesis and production of 11-Hydroxy-THC showcases unprecedented purity levels between 95-99%, with the remainder being other cannabinoids, ensuring an authentic experience for consumers.

3. Scientific Rigor: The road to 11-OH-THC was paved with rigorous scientific research, precision engineering, and unwavering dedication, exemplifying 3CHI's commitment to cutting-edge technology and a world-class team of experts.

4. A Milestone for the Industry: This breakthrough marks the first successful creation and incorporation of 11-OH-THC in high purities into a range of products, setting a historic precedent in cannabis innovation.

Setting the Record Straight:

Amid misleading claims in the hemp industry, 3CHI's achievement emphasizes transparency, rigorous testing, and integrity, restoring consumer trust and product authenticity.

What Lies Ahead:

After pioneering this specific 11-OH-∆8-THC variant, 3CHI is set to launch the ∆9 variant soon, further enriching its industry-leading product lineup.

About 3CHI:

3CHI stands as a pioneering force in the cannabis realm, with a relentless focus on innovation, research, and high-quality cannabinoid products. The essence of scientific rigor and consumer trust drives 3CHI's journey in pushing the boundaries of what's conceivable in the cannabinoid world.

Contact Information:

For media inquiries or more information about 3CHI's groundbreaking achievement, please contact: media@3chi.com

Disclaimer: 3CHI's 11-Hydroxy-THC products are intended for adult use only. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

