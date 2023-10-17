North Highland Named in 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of Customer for Strategic Portfolio Management Report

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced that it has been named in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of Customer for Strategic Portfolio Management report.

The report synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. North Highland received customer ratings averaging above a four out of five on all dimensions with strongest performance in Support Experience based on ratings submitted as of July 2023.

As noted in the report, "Strategic portfolio management technology enables organizations to create viable strategic options to execute enterprise-wide business strategy. This research allows strategic portfolio leaders to learn from ratings and reviews by their peers."

We believe, "Our robust 360 Strategic Portfolio Manager is uniquely positioned to solve our clients' biggest transformation challenges, specifically when it comes to continuously aligning all business initiatives to the greater strategy," said Catalin Olteanu, North Highland vice president. "North Highland's high ratings further demonstrates our focus on customers and leadership in the change and transformation space."

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

