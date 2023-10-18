Blue Buffalo Provides Heartwarming Home 4 the Holidays Gift

For 6th Year, Title Sponsor Kicks Off Annual Campaign with Pet Food Donation from Coast-to-Coast

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October officially marks the kick-off of the 25th Annual Home for the Holidays campaign, sponsored by Blue Buffalo. For the sixth year in a row, the pet food company philanthropic title sponsor is providing a very special holiday gift to animal rescue organizations and shelters on both coasts of the country by donating 70,000 pounds of free pet food in San Diego and New York City. (Since 2018 Blue has donated a total of 574,925 pounds of food for the Coast-to-Coast Home 4 the Holidays Food Drop!) At the same time, Naturally Fresh will also provide free pallets of their premium kitten litter to West Coast shelters. The media is invited to attend THIS MORNING, Wednesday, Oct. 18, as representatives from West and East Coast animal groups pick up the high-quality food and litter for shelter pets in their care.

Founded by Helen Woodward Animal Center in 1999, the Home 4 the Holidays campaign has helped place more than 20 million pets (in partnership with more than 4,000 participating global rescue groups) into loving homes. The program seeks to encourage families to adopt their new four-legged family members from a shelter this holiday season, rather than shop for them at a pet store or breeder.

Blue Buffalo has supported Helen Woodward Animal Center's holiday campaign since 2013. Last year, Home 4 the Holidays resulted in nearly 1 million dogs and cats united with loving families.

"Blue Buffalo's mission is to love, feed and treat all pets like family," said Haley Perry, Senior Manager of Brand Experience at Blue Buffalo. "We believe every dog and cat deserves a loving, forever home where they are truly embraced as family. This holiday season, we hope people visit their local rescue centers and consider the love they can give to shelter pets."

This year's struggling economy has had a massive impact on shelters across the country where pet relinquishment numbers are up, and adoption numbers are down. Many animal welfare organizations are struggling with limited funding and hungry mouths to feed, while juggling strained budgets with increased supply costs and medical expenses. The Coast-to-Coast Blue Buffalo Food Drop helps relieve a large part of the financial strain; enabling shelters to focus on matching pets with loving families. Blue Buffalo is delivering several truckloads of food to Helen Woodward Animal Center and the Center's partner, Paws Crossed Animal Rescue in New York. The much-needed holiday meals will be distributed to pet rescues and shelters within those regions.

"We are honored to partner with Blue Buffalo on this campaign each year," stated Helen Woodward Animal Center VP of Development Renee Resko. "The company has made it its mission to improve the lives of animals, providing nutritious food to pets in homes, and championing Home 4 the Holidays to find loving families for orphan pets. This coast-to-coast food drop they have done for the past 6 years to kick this campaign off is just another incredible way Blue Buffalo is demonstrating their dedication to helping pets in need."

"We are beyond thrilled and honored to be a part of Blue Buffalo's wonderful Home 4 the Holidays food donation," said Jennifer Angelucci, CEO of Paws Crossed Animal Rescue Inc. "This is the 5th year that Paws Crossed has been the eastern hub for this tremendous gift of over 36,000 pounds of pet food, to be used at Paws Crossed and distributed to numerous shelters on the East Coast. We are so grateful to our friends at Helen Woodward Animal Center, the west coast hub, for suggesting our participation in helping so many orphaned pets!"

Helen Woodward Animal Center wants to continue to encourage rescue organizations to increase their adoption efforts during the holiday season, when more families opt to bring home a new pet. For the fifth year, the Center is offering $25,000 to the rescue organization that develops the most creative Home 4 the Holidays promotion to increase adoptions.

There are many ways to get involved in the Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays campaign including adopting and encouraging friends to adopt and then showing the world your newly adopted best friend by posting a photo on the contest page or sharing on Instagram with #IChoseToRescue and tagging @hwac and @bluebuffalo. For more information about the campaign or to find participating local shelters and rescues groups, go to animalcenter.org/home-4-the-holidays.

The media is invited to attend this morning, Wednesday, Oct. 18th, as local rescue groups arrive in shifts to pick up the generous Blue Buffalo food donation at West Coast-based Helen Woodward Animal Center (6523 Helen Woodward Way, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067) and East Coast-based Paws Crossed Animal Rescue Inc. (100 Warehouse Ln S, Elmsford, NY 10523).

For information on Helen Woodward Animal Center, call 858-756-4117, visit www.animalcenter.org or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.

As one of the most successful pet adoption programs in the world, H4TH partners with thousands of animal organizations dedicated to finding forever homes for orphan pets. Founded by Helen Woodward Animal Center and in partnership with Blue Buffalo this year, the program began in 1999 with just 14 participating animal shelters in San Diego County. Since it began 25 years ago, partner organizations in the Home 4 the Holidays campaign have helped more than 20 million families experience the joy of pet adoption, including close to 1 million pet adoptions last year alone. For more information, please visit www.home4theholidays.org.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is a private, non-profit organization where "people help animals and animals help people." Founded in 1972 in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., the Center provides services for more than 90,000 people and more than 10,000 animals annually through adoptions, educational and therapeutic programs both onsite and throughout the community. Helen Woodward Animal Center is also the creator of the International Home 4 the Holidays pet adoption drive, the International Remember Me Thursday® campaign and The Business of Saving Lives Workshops, teaching the business of saving lives to animal welfare leaders from around the world. For more information, go to: www.animalcenter.org.

Blue Buffalo, the country's #1 wholesome natural pet food, started with a promise made to a lovable Airedale named Blue who struggled with cancer, the leading cause of death in dogs. His family, the Bishops, wanted to feed him the best food possible, so they searched for food with high-quality ingredients, but decided to create something even better – natural pet food for dogs and cats with nutritious ingredients, real meat first, and some of the highest standards in the industry. Since Day 1, BLUE's team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists have carefully selected high-quality, natural ingredients and upheld its True BLUE Promise to dog and cat pet parents – real meat as the first ingredient with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives. The result is a portfolio of high-quality, natural food and treats that both dogs and cats love. This simple idea: "Love them like family. Feed them like family." lives on today in every Blue Buffalo recipe.

