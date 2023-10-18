Tarkett launches 2 new collections on its premium Contour® LVT

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarkett, a global leader in innovative and sustainable flooring solutions, is refreshing its high-performing, premium Contour LVT offerings with two new design collections: Collaborative and Mindful Maker. Like most Contour abstract designs, the collections are manufactured with the company's high-definition digital printing capabilities, affording crisper visual details, longer pattern repeats and ample opportunities to tailor designs with a customer's own signature touches.

"Our latest Contour collections include never-before-seen colors and designs that add artistic warmth to commercial interiors," said Paul Young, senior vice president of product innovation and design for Tarkett North America.

Introduced at Design Days in June, Collaborative emerged from a collective mark-making process led by Tarkett's vice president of design for its commercial business, Omoleye Simmons.

"In creating this collection, our goal was to celebrate hyper collaboration through cooperative artwork," Simmons said. "We embarked on a hands-on exploration that included mark-making, spraying and brushing watercolor paint, and layering paper. We experimented across design studios, sharing steps in the design process—selecting each others' creations to merge with our own and offering feedback along the way."

The collection's mix of patterns provides spaces with agility to meet changing demands and embrace neurodiverse work styles, offering solutions for busy, collaborative areas as well as quiet, heads-down zones. In addition to LVT, the collection features corresponding soft-surface options that will be available to the market late October.

Inspired by humans' fundamental need to create, the Mindful Maker collection consists of three textural patterns that blend traditional crafting with our modern, digital world.

"Artistic expression is a vital piece of the human experience. Creating art nourishes the spirit and enhances our well-being in incomparable ways," Simmons said. "Through creating, we convey ideas and share perspectives, forging meaningful connections with others."

Within Mindful Maker, the Aquarelle pattern is inspired by watercolor washes and brushstrokes; Demure pulls from etchings and impressions in metal, glass or clay; and Needle & Thread, playing off the resurgence of classic crafts like crocheting and cross-stitching, showcases a variety of stitching techniques.

"The latest Contour offerings continue to elevate this exceptional LVT line with versatile options that allow designers to test the limits of their creativity," said Sonia Serrao, senior director of brand marketing for Tarkett North America. "Our new Contour campaign invites customers to 'design outside the lines' and we're excited to see all the imaginative ways designers shatter creative boundaries, either with the standard line or by putting their own signature touches on these designs."

Both new collections are available exclusively on Tarkett's premium Contour LVT, featuring top-of-the-line durability and protection. Every layer in Contour's construction is designed with performance in mind: its 32-mil wear layer resists indentations in high-traffic areas, fiberglass provides enhanced dimensional stability, and the balancing layer prevents curling and doming. Topping it all off is Tarkett Techtonic®, a proprietary polyurethane coating that offers best-in-class protection against scratches, scuffs, stains and abrasions.

Key attributes of Contour include:

Durability: Techtonic ® and 32-mil wear layer deliver superior resistance with no scratch whitening.

Ease of Installation: RollSmart™ roll-on adhesive dries in as little as 15 minutes and allows immediate occupancy.

Healthy Materials: Free of ortho-phthalates and all Six Classes of harmful chemicals as defined by the Green Science Policy Institute. Part of the ReStart ® take back and recycling program.

Made in USA: Designed and manufactured in Florence, Alabama ; Buy American Act Compliant.

In addition to offering Tarkett's broadest portfolio of exclusive wood, stone and abstract visuals, Contour LVT also delivers numerous opportunities for customization. The Tailored by Tarkett program includes a full suite of design services, including the Carpet & LVT Studio online visualizer and Designer on Demand rendering service. Through IMAGINATIONS, Tarkett provides intricate custom insets—including company logos, school mascots, playful shapes or helpful wayfinding. To recolor any digitally printed pattern, customers can contact their local Tarkett sales representative.

To learn more about the new collections and Tarkett's Contour LVT, visit commercial.tarkett.com/contour.

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of € 3.4 billion in 2022. The Group has 12,000 employees, 25 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors," the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human‐Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett‐group.com

Proof in Every Step

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. It purposefully designs floors with total transparency to create healthier, safer spaces for both people and planet. When Tarkett floors reach their end of life, the company's ReStart® program makes it possible for them to be repurposed or recycled. Tarkett's near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit https://contract.tarkett.com/proofineverystep

