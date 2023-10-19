AltaML Executives Honored with Women in AI Awards

Nicole Janssen and Celia Wanderley have received two prestigious awards, recognizing their contributions to the field of artificial intelligence

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Women in AI (WAI) is a global network of female experts in the artificial intelligence (AI) space working toward gender-inclusive AI that benefits a global society. Their mission is to close the gender gap by educating the next generation of leaders in AI to help increase representation.

On Oct. 18, 2023, the WAI held their awards ceremony in Toronto, Ont., in partnership with the Big Data & AI Conference , and announced the winners of the WAI Awards North America 2023 .

Two AltaML executives were recognized for embodying the dedication and forward-thinking values of WAI.

"Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award - Woman in AI of the Year is an extraordinary honor, and it fills me with profound gratitude," expressed Nicole Janssen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AltaML. "This recognition not only celebrates our significant progress in AI but also underscores the ongoing commitment to inspire more women to drive innovation, take on leadership roles, and shape the technological landscape for the future."

"I feel incredibly privileged to accept the AI in Industry - AI Innovator of the Year Award," Celia Wanderley, CTO of AltaML, acknowledged. "This award epitomizes our team's dedication to advancing cutting-edge, responsible AI technology. We are steadfast in our mission to break barriers and create extensive opportunities for women in the tech sector. The effort doesn't end here. I'm motivated to strive even harder to create a lasting impact within the AI industry."

The WAI network stands as a powerful force, uniting female experts worldwide to push for progress in the field of AI with a commitment to amplify inclusivity. Both Janssen and Wanderley are dedicated to putting in the work to propel a legacy of innovation and influence that transcends for years to come.

About AltaML

AltaML is a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions developer. Working with organizations that want to use AI to leverage their data to develop solutions that drive tangible business results, AltaML empowers partners to create operational efficiency, reduce risks, and generate new sources of revenue. Through a deep understanding of organizational pain points and challenges, AltaML's solutions encompass the entire machine learning (ML) life cycle, from evaluating potential use cases and determining feasibility to piloting solutions, putting code into production, and ensuring model evolution.

