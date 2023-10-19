Connect Homes Announces New Factory in Mesa, Arizona

The pre-fab modular housing company expects to manufacture up to 5,000 square feet of housing per week at the new facility.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Homes, an industry-leading prefab housing provider, is proud to announce it will be opening a new factory in Mesa, Arizona in Q1 2024. The factory will be the second facility in Connect Homes' portfolio and expand the company's footprint into the Mountain West to better serve and provide the region with modern, precisely engineered modular housing solutions.

Connect Homes designs, manufactures, delivers, and installs beautiful single-family homes and other housing solutions across the U.S. Its patented steel-frame modular system makes it possible to build architect-designed homes, semi-custom homes, multi-unit communities, and shelters, faster and more affordably than traditional construction.

"With increasing demand for the Connect Homes suite of housing innovations, we have reached our capacity limit in our current San Bernardino factory and now is the time to grow our manufacturing base with a second state-of-the-art factory in Mesa that gives us the space to build and supply the next generation of housing," said Deborah Casper, CEO of Connect Homes. "Our new factory will play an integral role in providing elegant, affordable homes to prospective homeowners and shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness across the Mountain West and we are grateful to the City of Mesa for welcoming Connect Homes to the region. We are committed to being a part of the solution to the acute housing shortage in California, Arizona, and across the country."

The Arizona factory will be capable of manufacturing up to 5,000 square feet of housing per week. Additionally, the facility will be approximately three times larger than Connect Homes' San Bernardino factory and will create more than 90 jobs for the local Mesa economy. At this size, Connect Homes will be able to simultaneously run multiple industry-leading assembly lines to meet the growing demand for the company's innovative homebuilding projects.

"We're pleased to welcome housing innovator Connect Homes to Mesa," said Mayor John Giles. "Cities and towns throughout the United States are working to address the need for a range of housing options, which is a high priority in Mesa. It's great to see Connect Homes bringing more high-quality, affordable housing options to our market."

"As the Greater Phoenix housing market continues to evolve, we need innovative companies like Connect Homes to lead with unique ideas and quality manufacturing," said Greater Phoenix Economic Council President and CEO Chris Camacho. "Their presence in Mesa will provide more options to residents looking for affordable, eco-friendly opportunities."

Connect Homes launched in 2012 and delivered its first single family home in 2013. Since then, the company has delivered 122 homes, equaling over 800 modules, and built 37 ADU's in California. Unique among homebuilders, Connect Homes is a vertically integrated prefab company that designs, manufactures, transports, and installs modern, green single-family homes.

Connect Homes' ability to oversee all aspects of the manufacturing and home delivery process enabled it to quickly design, build, and deploy non-congregate homeless housing solutions across California as part of Project Homekey, a statewide effort to sustain and rapidly expand housing for persons experiencing homelessness. As part of Project Homekey, Connect is partnering with cities to deploy modular homes in Mountain View, Long Beach and Victorville, California.

"Demand for attractive, affordable homes has never been higher," said Gordon Stott, co-founder and chief architect at Connect Homes. "We are excited to begin producing and delivering quality, robust homes and continue transforming the way homes are built. The Mesa factory will be key in fulfilling our promise."

